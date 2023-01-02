wrestling / News
Giulia Reveals Who She Wants To Defend World of Stardom Championship Against
Giulia is the World of Stardom Champion, and she recently revealed who she would like to defend the title against. The STARDOM star spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
On who she wants to defend against: “There’s Mayu Iwatani. She’s the symbol of Stardom, and I’ve had several fights with her at big shows, but all of them were non-title fights. For me, coming from outside of Stardom, it’s one of my goals to have a title match with the symbol of Stardom. A match with her is always different from what I imagined it would be. That’s what makes it interesting. How will I respond to moves and techniques that are beyond my expectations? I am excited about the matchup. I want everyone overseas to look forward to it.”
On other potential opponents: “I also want to fight against Utami Hayashishita. Like Mayu Iwatani, she is a great fighter who debuted in Stardom. I have been fighting in Stardom for three years, but I have never had a singles match with Utami. I think one of the reasons is that when I was fighting as the White Belt champion, she was fighting as the Red Belt champion. It would be very thrilling and exciting if my first match with her could be a title match on a big show. Lastly, if I were to give lip service, it would be Tsukasa Fujimoto, who lured me into the world of professional wrestling. She is currently on a leave of absence due to childbirth, but I hear she will be back soon. If the timing is right, I have a feeling that I would like her to challenge for my title. I have many feelings of gratitude and also resentment towards her…I would like to meet her in the ring.”
