– On the latest edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW wrestler Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) and former WWE broadcaster Hugo Savinovich discussed why Tony Khan should make WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett his right-hand man. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Glenn Gilbertti on why Jarrett should be Tony Khan’s next-in-command: “I would’ve made Jeff my right-hand man. Everybody always says, ‘Well Jeff’s out for himself as a talent,’ he likes to get himself over. But for a guy that knows what’s going on, he’s brilliant. I am shocked that he’s not using him in that capacity, Tony would learn so much more.”

Hugo Savinovich on who Tony Khan needs to listen to: “With Tony, he has something incredible right now,. This is when you know you need to go to the nitty gritty and listen to some people like you said, to Jeff or Arn [Anderson] or Jake [Roberts] or whatever. I think right now the problem is there’s too many people that think they know what the heck they’re doing and they’re not.” While Jarrett might not be Khan’s right-hand man, he is being used by the company to help grow AEW’s live event business, showcasing that Khan is aware of what the veteran has to offer.