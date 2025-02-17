Glory Pro Anniversary VIII Results 2.16.25: Laynie Luck Defends Women’s Title, More

Glory Pro Wrestling held its Anniversary VIII show on Sunday, with Laynie Luck in action and more. You can see the full results below from the St. Louis, Missouri show, per Fightful:

* Ethan Price def. Mat Fitchett

* Maggie Lee def. Blair Onyx, Shazza McKenzie, and Tootie Lynn

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The New Guys def. The Revolution

* The Deliverer Moses def. Dante Pharaoh

* Dan The Dad def. Bruss Hamilton

* Mike Outlaw def. Rahim De La Suede

* Jake Parnell def. Cordell Cain

* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Kody Lane (def. Dak Draper

* Glory Pro Women’s World Crown Championship Match: Laynie Luck def. Heather Reckless