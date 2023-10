– Glory Pro Wrestling recently aired Ascend Episode 4 last week. Below are some quick results, per Fightful:

* Mason St. Goods, Mike Outlaw & Rahim De La Suede beat Chris Hendrix & The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C).

* ATM beat Jabari King.

* Kenny Alfonso beat. Rohit Raju.

A video of the latest episode is also available: