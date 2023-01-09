Godfather, Gangrel & More Added This Summer’s The Gathering

TMart Promotions has added a few more names to this year’s iteration of The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. The convention has added Gangrel, The Godfather, and Manny Fernandez to their guest list for the August 3rd through the 6th convention.

The three join the previously-announced Bob Roop, Jim Brunzell & Greg Gange, Jerry Brisco, Steve Keirn, Maven, Big Mama, Kurt Angle, and Denny Brown for the convention. Tickets are on sale soon for the event.