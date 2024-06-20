Goldberg On Bret Hart’s Hatred of Him: ‘I’m Sorry. What Do You Want Me To Do?’

Bret Hart has never been shy about how he feels about Goldberg after the latter ended the former’s career with a kick. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Goldberg spoke about the animosity between the two of them. He expressed remorse, but noted that he wishes that Hart would ‘get over it’. He did admit, however, that it’s easy for him to talk about the subject because it didn’t end his career.

He said: “I love you, Bret. Don’t be such a pr**k — that’s all. Grow up. … I love the guy, he’s an icon. Just get over it. That’s all. I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? As a human being, yeah — it saddens me that he can’t come to grips with the fact that it sucks, man. … But I’m not gonna be a victim of it. Not anymore. It’s like having a beef with Flair … at this age. Really? What are you going to do?“