Goldberg, Drew McIntyre Returning on Next Week’s Raw
Goldberg and Drew McIntyre were absent from Raw this week, but they’ll be back on next week’s show before their Royal Rumble match. WE has announced that McIntyre and Goldberg will both be on the show, as McIntyre appeared in a new video and invited Goldberg to join him so they could begin settling their differences before their match at the PPV.
McIntyre has been out of action the last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, while Goldberg has also been off since he appeared at Raw two weeks ago. You can see McIntyre’s video below:
Next week, @DMcIntyreWWE will be BACK on #WWERaw with one final message for @Goldberg! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wSmfOMX3PJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
NEXT WEEK ON THE FINAL #WWERAW BEFORE THE #ROYALRUMBLE!@DMcIntyreWWE AND @Goldberg return!!! pic.twitter.com/0Myx1WDGYx
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
