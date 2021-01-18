Update on Drew McIntyre’s Raw Status

A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre’s status for tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that, as you might expect, McIntyre is not backstage at tonight’s show due to his positive COVID-19 test that was announced last week.

McIntyre is currently self-isolating and is expected to be able to return for the Royal Rumble on January 31st, where he will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg. There’s no word on whether McIntyre will appear on tonight’s show, but if he does it will be via video much as he did last week.