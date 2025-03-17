wrestling / News

Good Brothers vs. Powers Of Pain Set For ASW Bash In Beckley 5

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Good Brothers Powers Of Pain ASW Bash In Beckley 5 Image Credit: All-Star Wresrling

The Good Brothers are set to battle the Powers Of Pain in their first announced post-WWE appearance at ASW Bash In Beckley 5. All Star Wrestling announced a cage match between the two tag teams for their June 7th show, as you can see below.

This is the first appearance set so far for the Good Brothers since they were released from WWE in February.

