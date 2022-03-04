wrestling / News
Good Brothers vs. Briscoes Set For Impact Multiverse of Matches At WrestleCon
The Good Brothers will battle the Briscoe Brothers at Impact Multiverse of Matches during WrestleCon 2022. Impact announced on Thursday night that the Impact Tag Team Champions and the ROH Tag Team Champions will do battle at the event, which is one of two back-to-back shows Impact is holding during WrestleCon.
The announcement reads:
