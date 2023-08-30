Grado Recalls Being Nervous Before All In, Feeling Welcome At the Event

Grado made an appearance at AEW All In on the Zero Hour pre-show, and he recalled being nervous before the show. The Scottish wrestling star spoke with Cultaholic about his appearance, where he joined forces with Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to confront Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt in the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being nervous before the show: “I was going down [to the hotel] but I [was] nervous. I was like, ‘What am I doing turning up to the hotel where the wrestlers are?’.. And then Jimmy Jacobs went, ‘Is that f***ing Grado?'”

On feeling welcome at the show: “They’re lovely people, and I know probably 60% of them. There’s some wrestlers coming up to me going, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you.’ One guy said, … ‘Oh my God, pleasure to meet you. I studied your work back in the day.’ I’m going, ‘What the f**k did you learn?'”