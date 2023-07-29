– During a recent interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller revealed that he was gearing up to work with UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski when Volkanovski was nearing a fight with Henry Cejudo. Waller stated the following (via Fightful):

“I know a few years ago, I think him and (Henry) Cejudo were supposed to have a fight, and Cejudo was doing stuff with AEW. Volkanovski actually talked to the school, PWA, that I was from about maybe coming in for a show, doing some stuff so he could kind of build to the Cejudo fight, but it never came through. I was supposed to do some work with him. Now, we can just do that on a bigger stage.”