– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller revealed that he’d like to appear on the MTV reality show, The Challenge, at some point. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on wanting to appear on MTV’s The Challenge: “This is the easiest answer in the world. The Challenge. Growing up, I had two goals. I wanted to be in WWE, and I wanted to be on The Challenge. They are my two things that I love in life. I’ve ticked off, and I’d love to tick off the other. There were actually some opportunities when I first started in NXT to talk to people from The Challenge and talk to some producers, but at that stage, I was like, I need to go all in on my wrestling. I can’t be focused on other things. If I want to be the biggest thing in WWE, I gotta choose WWE.”

On hoping the show will feature celebrities or do a stars concept again: “But I know The Challenge is doing some other kind of concepts. I’m hoping they bring back like a chance for stars, one of those ones where you don’t have to disappear for three months. If I’m going to do the show, I’m going to win the show, and I’m going to be there a long time, and it’s hard to take that long time off from wrestling. But in some capacity, I’m gonna find my way on The Challenge one day.”