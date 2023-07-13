wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Takes Shot At The Rock In New Video, Rock Fires Back
Grayson Waller took an opportunity to mock The Rock in a new video following his Madison Square Garden debut, and The Rock took to Twitter to respond. Waller, who lost to Edge at WWE Smackdown at MSG, posted a video to his Twitter account and took the opportunity to mock the Great One’s gear that he wore in his own Madison Square Garden debut at Survivor Series 1996 and call it “cringe.”
Rock posted a reply, writing:
“Man you’re right!
That outfit was so cringe
Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.
Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.
Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all
@TripleH’s idea”
Man you’re right!
That outfit was so cringe 😂👏🏾👏🏾
Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.
Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.
Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea 🤣
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 12, 2023
