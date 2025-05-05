Grayson Waller Says WWE Has The Best Entertainers In The World

In an interview with The Today Show Australia (via Fightful), Grayson Waller spoke about WWE’s recent move to Netflix and said the company has the greatest entertainers in the world. Waller was on the show with Rhea Ripley to promote WWE’s upcoming events in the country this October.

Ripley said: “It’s kind of something that we just embrace. I mean, we’re performers at the end of the day, and we do the thing that we love, which is perform and capitalize on whatever platform we’re on. With Netflix, it’s like we’re reaching so many new eyes now. So many people have Netflix, so it’s easier for people to watch it, and if you’re not a WWE fan and you just see it pop up with the live PLE or Raw or SmackDown, you might want to click on it and just start watching it. And it brings people… and it brings people together. So it’s really exciting being on Netflix.”

Waller, who was having trouble with his earpiece, added: “It doesn’t matter if the mics are working, if the earpiece is working. This is what we do. We’re the best entertainers in the world. I’m sure if John Cena was here, you would have made sure that his earpiece was working, but that’s okay. He’ll be here in October to for his last appearance.“