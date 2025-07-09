Great Muta, IYO SKY More Appear In Video Package For Yoshiki Inamura On WWE NXT

A plethora of Japanese talent appeared in a video package to hype up Yoshiki Inamura on this week’s WWE NXT. Inamura is set to challenge Oba Femi defending for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash on Saturday. Tuesday night’s show featured a video package with The Great Muta, Kaito Kiyomiya, Naomichi Marufuji, Ulka Sasaki, and IYO SKY all appearing to wish Inamura good luck in the match and talk him up.

NXT Great American Bash takes place on Saturday afternoon and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.