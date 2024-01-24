Great Sasuke Set To Be Part of GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup

Great Sasuke is set to have his first matches in the US in over four years as part of the GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup. GCW announced that Sasuke, who won the first inaugural J-Cup back in 1999, will be among the competitors in this year’s tournament alongside Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Masha Slamovich, Alec Price, Man Like Dereiss, Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Billie Starkz, Rina Yamashita, Jack Cartwheel, Myron Reed, Kerry Morton, and Cole Radrick.

Sasuke last competed in the US back in December of 2019 at CCW Seasons Beatings.