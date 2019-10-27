Gregory Iron Credits Steve Austin For Telling Him to Start a Podcast, Recalls CM Punk Interaction

– Indie star Gregory Iron spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his new podcast Iron-On Wrestlng. You can check out the highlights below:

On why he’s starting his own podcast: “I don’t know if it’s perfect timing and this is something I’ve been rolling around in my brain for a while. It kinda started over a year ago when I did Steve Austin’s podcast. I did two episodes with them and we struck up a friendship where he said if I needed anything to just give him a call. Arguably the greatest wrestler of all time is extending that friendship, you’re an idiot if you don’t take that advice. So I took him up on the offer and I would call him and talk to him about stuff. One of the things he said is that he could see people that were listening could see me interviewing Steve…It was weird to think I’d be intimidated but it felt like I had known him all my life and I was sitting in his house. For the first time ever, my somewhat pointless wrestling knowledge that I had consumed for 33 years actually came in handy with Stone Cold. He was the one that suggested I start a podcast.”

On being inspired by Colt Cabana: “There’s these great guys, young and old, new and seasoned, that are on the indies that never got the chance to sit down with Cabana. I don’t wanna say I’m gonna fill Cabana’s shoes, but I wanna take some of my notoriety that I’ve accumulated over the last 13 years and shine a spotlight on some stories with new tidbits like Johnny Gargano and Kimberly where I try to pull stuff out of them that you’re not hearing in every other interview. But I like to also shine a spotlight on some of the guys on the rise like Curt Stallion and Cody Lane. I just wanna help other people because I love pro wrestling and that’s what pro wrestling is all about is helping each other.”

On CM Punk helping him find his passion for wrestling again in 2011: “It was surreal. It wasn’t anything expected or planned for … We had an exchange of words and I picked my dream [over my job]. So I was out of a job that was supporting my wrestling habit and for the first time, I remember going into that booking into Chicago and I was contemplating cancelling the booking … I borrowed $50 from my little brother and it got me to Chicago. When I got there, I called the match with Cabana and I saw CM Punk in the locker room and shook his hand. You never know when asking for advice is going to stick with someone and Cabana was always the guy I went to for advice because I respected him. I had no idea that Cabana held onto that information and when the time came when Punk was looking for things to go viral, Cabana shared my story with Punk. That night in Chicago after I teamed with Cabana, he went to the back and grabbed Punk and Punk said, ‘you’re f’n awesome’. I just started crying because it was the culmination of my entire life and every struggle I’ve been through professionally and personally.”

On what he’s accomplished since then: “I asked Cabana after the fact why he did this. He said consider it a gift and now it’s your job to run with this gift. I never forgot that and sometimes I feel I could have run a little harder over the last seven years, but I think I’ve taken that ball and I’m proud of the things I’ve accomplished It all goes back to taking that first step back in 2006 and facing that fear of failure and the potential of not being athletic or good enough. Taking the risk to fail on myself and I can’t imagine how my life would have turned out if I would have been scared and walked away from that opportunity.”