Gregory Iron Suffers Severe Groin Injury, Launches GoFundMe Campaign For Help

– Gregory Iron suffered a serious groin injury during a show over the weekend. The indy star has launched a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses after suffering what he jokingly calls “a severe weiner injury.”

Iron said that while he’s making light of the situation, “it’s actually pretty serious.” According to Iron, who has cerebral palsy he was working a match in a tag team with Zach Gowen as “The Handicapped Heroes.” During the match, he got crotched on the turnbuckle but fell harder than he should have due to rushing the spot. It didn’t hurt at that moment and Irons said he didn’t notice anything wrong until after the match, when he noticed blood soaking through his trunks. He checked and found a hole in his penis.

Iron went to the emergency room where they did two ultrasounds and several other procedures to determine he had a bruise or minor tear in his urethra.

The wrestler nots that he’s started the GoFundMe in order to help with the expenses. His goal is $4,500 and he says he will donate anything above that to The Murray Ridge Center to benefit those with developmental disabilities. You can donate at the above link.