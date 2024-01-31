GUNTHER Says This Year Is ‘Unpredictable’, Thinks That’s Exciting

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), GUNTHER spoke about his segment with Seth Rollins earlier this month and how this year has already been unpredictable so far. As previously noted, the Austrian recently hit 600 days as the Intercontinental champion.

He said: “I always thought that scenario would be interesting with me and Seth in there. The Intercontinental Champion versus the World Heavyweight Champion. Actually, in that scenario it all works out how I would like it: I would be the only one able to walk out with both titles. But yeah, speculation is a great thing, I think. Unpredictable this year, it is what makes this business exciting; nobody knows where it’s going. I’ve been honored rebuilding or building the reputation of the title than him. It’s a very difficult spot to be in, to be the first one to have the new established title when everyone relies on you to make it work, and I think he’s done pretty well.“