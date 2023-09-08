Cody Rhodes Says Gunther, Chad Gable Got Standing Ovation Backstage After WWE Raw

Gunther and Chad Gable main evented this week’s WWE Raw for the Intercontinental Title, and Cody Rhodes says they got a standing ovation backstage after the match. Gunther defended his title against Gable in the main event of the show to ensure he would set the record for longest Intercontinental Championship reign, and Rhodes spoke about the match on the Dale Jr. Download.

“If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you’ve made it,” Rhodes said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Last night, Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event, and they came back and there’s nothing we can do but clap or that piece of business.”

He continued, “Chad did amazing last night and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. His daughter wanted to see that and have that moment. I felt bad because they sent me out after to raise his hand and I’ve got to do the dark match … he is an amazing athlete.”

Gunther has now been Intercontinental Champion for 455 days, having beat out Honky Tonk Man’s 453 day reign to capture the record.