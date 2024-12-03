wrestling / News
GUNTHER Close To Signing A New WWE Deal
December 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is looking to lock down GUNTHER to a new deal for years to come.
PWInsider.com reports WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is in the final stages of a new WWE deal. Per the report, the top WWE star is either at the end of talks or has signed a multi-year deal with the company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
At Survivor Series: WarGames, he won a rematch against Damian Priest to retain the World Title. Now, he is slated to defend the title against Finn Balor at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
More Trending Stories
- Hornswoggle Recalls Dealing With a Chicken Under the Ring at WWE Event
- Kurt Angle On Who He Thinks John Cena Should Face In His Last Match
- Kevin Owens Signal Boosts Fan Theory About Why He Wasn’t Featured at WWE Survivor Series
- Kevin Nash Credits Bret Hart for Teaching Him the Main Event Style, Says Their Survivor Series Match Was His Favorite