GUNTHER Close To Signing A New WWE Deal

WWE is looking to lock down GUNTHER to a new deal for years to come.

PWInsider.com reports WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is in the final stages of a new WWE deal. Per the report, the top WWE star is either at the end of talks or has signed a multi-year deal with the company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, he won a rematch against Damian Priest to retain the World Title. Now, he is slated to defend the title against Finn Balor at Saturday Night’s Main Event.