Gunther Discusses His Approach To Wrestling Career

During a recent interview with Fightful, Gunther discussed the importance of remaining authentic and how it has brought him validation in his wrestling career.

Since signing with WWE back in 2018, Gunther has found success with reigns as NXT UK and Intercontinental Champion.

“It is a validation for myself. My approach to my career was always, ‘this is what I have to offer and I can do this really good. I can do me really good. Take it or leave it.’ People tell me now to do something else, I think the performance wouldn’t be as pleasing because it’s not me. I can be myself really good. That’s what I have to offer and that’s what I try to do everywhere. I’m glad it worked out.”