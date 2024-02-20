Gunther Discusses His WrestleMania 40 Options, Thinks There’s Some Ideas in the Pipeline

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed what might be in store for him at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on Cody Rhodes wanting to finish the story: “I honestly gotta say, he’s not the only one, I guess. That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them all. So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see.”

On his options for a match at WrestleMania: “I think there’s a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for ‘Mania. But like I said, I think there’s a bunch of guys. That’s just the life of a champion. You are chased by some people that want that prize, and it keeps me on edge.”

At least year’s WrestleMania 39, Gunther defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Title, which he still holds currently. He defended it again last night on WWE Raw against Jey Uso.