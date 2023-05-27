wrestling / News
Gunther Retains IC Title, Crushes Mustafa Ali at WWE Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)
– The Intercontinental Title reign of the “Dream Crusher” Gunther continues. The dominant champion retained his title at today’s WWE Night of Champions event, beating No. 1 contender Mustafa Ali in his Intercontinental Title defense.
Ali made a valiant effort, even scoring a nearfall on the champ after hitting him with a 450 Splash. However, it was not enough. Gunther hit Mustafa Ali with his trademark running dropkick and Powerbomb to score the pinfall and victory to retain the championship.
Gunther is now closing in on one year as Intercontinental Champion. He won the title on June 10, 2022, beating Ricochet to win the belt. He’s now held the title for 351 days.
Highlights, clips, and images for Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.
