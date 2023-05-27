– The Intercontinental Title reign of the “Dream Crusher” Gunther continues. The dominant champion retained his title at today’s WWE Night of Champions event, beating No. 1 contender Mustafa Ali in his Intercontinental Title defense.

Ali made a valiant effort, even scoring a nearfall on the champ after hitting him with a 450 Splash. However, it was not enough. Gunther hit Mustafa Ali with his trademark running dropkick and Powerbomb to score the pinfall and victory to retain the championship.

Gunther is now closing in on one year as Intercontinental Champion. He won the title on June 10, 2022, beating Ricochet to win the belt. He’s now held the title for 351 days.

Highlights, clips, and images for Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.

WWE entrances the go hard™️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ExiXvjtbO9 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023

One of the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns of all time 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀. Take a bow, @Gunther_AUT 🏆#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/PHYfyYGWFa — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023