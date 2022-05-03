Gunther Says His Recent Weight Loss Wasn’t Due to WWE’s Influence

– During a recent interview with Sport1 in Germany, WWE Superstar Gunther discussed on his recent slimmed down physique and more. Below are some highlights.

Gunther on his weight loss being his own decision and not WWE’s influence: “It was completely my own initiative. For me, it was quite clear — if I want to take the next big step, I have to present more for the general public. Personally, I’ve always been a big fan of old-school Japanese wrestlers who still had a belly and looked like you’d imagine a butcher. Emulating such idols worked for me also because up to now, I’ve been there for the, let’s call it, hardcore wrestling audience.”

On wanting to present himself differently on the main roster: “In the WWE main roster, however, the conditions are different. You are on a global stage, in the mainstream. From my point of view, you have to present yourself differently. And I prepared well for that in the months leading up to my move to the USA. […] Honestly, no one can tell me that anyone who happens to turn on the TV wouldn’t think I was better and more believable the way I looked before than I do now.”

On Marcel Barthel changing his ring name to Ludwig Kaiser: “Marcel has Gustl Kaiser in mind, a legendary and very influential German promoter from the time when his father, Axel Dieter, was still a professional wrestler. Marcel was given a few names to choose from and he chose that one because it sounds good and it embodies history. That suits us.”