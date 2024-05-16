Gunther Says He’s Still Up for a Match With Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Superstar Gunther discussed still wanting to face Brock Lesnar in WWE, and he was asked about the rumors that he was originally planned to match up with Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights:

Gunther on the rumors of a match with Lesnar at WrestleMania 40: “Of course, I heard something about it. I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division, and Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you’ve got to get in the ring with that guy.”

On if the match could still happen: “We’ll see if there’s a chance for it to happen again. I’m more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I’m really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me.”

On previously not wanting to work in the US: “I think one of the reasons why I didn’t want to go to the US for a long time was because Raw and SmackDown under Vince’s vision at that time was something that was never appealing to me as a wrestler. It was just not what I was interested in. I’m a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it. And that experience back then [at Survivor Series 2019] was almost a confirmation for that.”

On his relationship with Triple H: “I’m a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it. And that experience back then was, like, almost a confirmation for that. I got really lucky, I always had a good relationship with Triple H, and a lot of things fell in place at the right time for me, and with how everything is run now. I think it’s way more modern, it’s more intelligent in terms of placing certain talent and showcasing their strengths. So it’s a very exciting time, and I think the our fans can feel it’s like a like a breath of fresh air.”

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar was linked to the sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon by former employee Janel Grant. Lesnar was reportedly removed from WWE creative plans after the lawsuit surfaced.

Gunther will face Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament on next week’s Monday Night Raw. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.