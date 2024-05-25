Gunther Vows To Beat Randy Orton To Become King of the Ring

Gunther now knows that he will have to beat Randy Orton to become King of the Ring, and has vowed to do exactly that. Gunther will face Orton, who advanced to the finals on tonight’s Smackdown, at tomorrow’s King & Queen of the Ring event with a world title shot at Summerslam on the line. The Imperium leader appeared in a digital exclusive after Smackdown talking about his opponent.

“I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals, and what an opportunity it is, right?,” he said (per Fightful). “What a chance. I came here to do this. I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE.”

He continued, “But to become a legend myself, I gotta beat a legend tomorrow, and yeah, tomorrow, ‘The Ring General’ will officially become the King of the Ring.”

The match will take place on tomorrow’s PPV, which airs live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.