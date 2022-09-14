H20 Monday Night Death Volume 3 Results: Stairway to Hell Deathmatch, More

H2O held the latest volume of their Monday Night Death series on Monday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Williamstown, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Otis Cogar def. Jimmy Lyon

* Riley Rose def. Casey Carrington

* Deklan Grant def. Mouse

* H2O Hybrid Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Adonis Valerio def. Walker

* Dog Collar Match: Myke Quest def. Terra Calaway

* Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Jordan Samson & York

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match:Red Dead Redemption def. Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers and Devantes & GG Everson and The REP

* Matt Tremont def. Danny Demanto

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Stairway To Hell Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk def. Joel Bateman and Lucky 13

Brandon Kirk launches Lucky 13 into a Ladder #H2ODeath3 pic.twitter.com/10JbQcKOjA — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 13, 2022