H20 Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Results: Triple Crown Death Match, Stairway To Staple Gun

The Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 event under H20 Wrestling has wrapped up. The event was held in Williamstown, New Jersey on March 26th.

Take a look at the full results and highlights below (per Fightful):

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Three Way Triple Crown Death Match: Chuck Payne defeats Alex Stretch and Anthraxx

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Death Down Aisle 5 Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Marc Angel

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Taipei And Stairway To Staple Gun Death Match: Dale Patricks defeats Ron Mathis (w/Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx)

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Pallets And Pits Of Fucking Pain Death Match: Chris Bradley defeats Bam Sullivan

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Shit Storm Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter defeats Drew Blood

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match: Mickie Knuckles defeats Louie Ramos

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Semi Final Cylinder Iowa Vacationland Three Way Death Match: Mickie Knuckles defeats Chris Bradley and Dale Patricks

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Semi Final Pick Your Poisons Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Neil Diamond Cutter

*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Final House Of Horrors Steel Cage Three Way Elimination Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Chuck Payne and Mickie Knuckles