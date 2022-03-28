wrestling / News
H20 Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Results: Triple Crown Death Match, Stairway To Staple Gun
The Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 event under H20 Wrestling has wrapped up. The event was held in Williamstown, New Jersey on March 26th.
Take a look at the full results and highlights below (per Fightful):
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Three Way Triple Crown Death Match: Chuck Payne defeats Alex Stretch and Anthraxx
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Death Down Aisle 5 Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Marc Angel
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Taipei And Stairway To Staple Gun Death Match: Dale Patricks defeats Ron Mathis (w/Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx)
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Pallets And Pits Of Fucking Pain Death Match: Chris Bradley defeats Bam Sullivan
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Shit Storm Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter defeats Drew Blood
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 First Round Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match: Mickie Knuckles defeats Louie Ramos
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Semi Final Cylinder Iowa Vacationland Three Way Death Match: Mickie Knuckles defeats Chris Bradley and Dale Patricks
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Semi Final Pick Your Poisons Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Neil Diamond Cutter
*Ultraviolent Kingdom 6 Final House Of Horrors Steel Cage Three Way Elimination Death Match: Jimmy Lyon defeats Chuck Payne and Mickie Knuckles
the first ever gussetcock stomp from @BloodyMickie #H2OUVK6 pic.twitter.com/qAItU7tj6A
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 27, 2022
.@FearlessNeil with a middle rope light tube senton!#H2OUVK6 @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/JAT9Gbtjqp
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2022
.@TheChuckPayne1 chokeslams Antraxx off the apron and through a table!#H2OUVK6 @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/BfYQ1mR296
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2022
.@TheChuckPayne1 tosses Alex Stretch through a barbed wire cross!#H2OUVK6 @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/wsIUWxyqjl
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2022
@chondoart slays a Prince! #H2OUVK6 pic.twitter.com/wGaQloRQZY
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 27, 2022
