Hacksaw Jim Duggan Didn’t Get Along With Lex Luger, Recalls Luger’s Heat With Bruiser Brody

Hacksaw Jim Duggan says that he didn’t get along well with Lex Luger, nor did his mentor Bruiser Brody. Duggan recently spoke about Luger on his The Hacksaw Hour show and recalled how Luger’s move from “The Narcissist” to his pro-USA gimmick contributed to his own WWE exit. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Luger having a run-in with Bruiser Brody over heat between them: “I didn’t get along with Lex, but I didn’t know about the run-in. I believe that 100%. I could see why Brody wouldn’t like Lex. Like I said, the best gimmicks are the ones closest to who you are … And the gimmick worked well for Lex pretty much back then.”

On Luger’s USA gimmick meaning then end of his run: “That was the writing on the wall for old Hacksaw to hit the road! The flag and the helicopter and the Lex Express and I got my flag taped to the flag pole!… You can’t just give somebody the flag, it’s been my honor to carry the flag when I’m out there waving the flag saying ‘U-S-A’ it’s coming from the heart.”