Hacksaw Jim Duggan Recalls Knockdown Challenge Segment With Yokozuna In WWE

Hacksaw Jim Duggan ended up with cracked ribs during an angle in WWE with Yokozuna, as he recalled on his podcast. Duggan spoke on the Hacksaw Hour about the February 6th, 1993 angle on WWE Superstars which saw him face Yokozuna in a Knockdown Challenge. Duggan was attempting to be the first guy in WWE to take Yoko off his feet. After he did so, Yoko attacked him from behind and delivered four Banzai Drops, which left Duggan with cracked ribs. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc):

On how long he was out after that: “Just a couple of weeks, not long, because back then, if you didn’t work you didn’t get paid,” stated Duggan. “So, you could wrestle, work tags, or whatever, just work the apron, but cracked ribs you can’t do much anyway. Back then, they wrap you in an ace band and go ‘Ah, that’ll help.'”

On the two being well aware that of the angle’s importance: “He knows too, well this is obviously a big angle, it’s on television we got a chance to shine. If you miss, miss this way instead of that way. You wanna be live out there, he was live and I hope my stuff was too. That was a big moment, and we realized that.”