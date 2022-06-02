Hair vs. Hair Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Road Rager In July

AEW has made the teased Hair vs. Hair Match between Chris Jericho & Ortiz official for next month’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite. AEW announced after tonight’s Dynamite that the match will take place at the special July 15th episode of Dynamite.

Jericho set the match as a prerequisite for the Jericho Appreciation Society to face Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Proud & Powerful in Blood & Guts, a challenge that was laid out by William Regal and Kingston on tonight’s show.