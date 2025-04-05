wrestling / News

Haku vs. Tom Lawlor Set For AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 10

April 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Haku Tom Lawlor AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 10 Image Credit: AIW

Haku will battle “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 10 later this month. Absolute Intense Wrestling announced on Friday that the WWE legend will battle Lawlor at the show, which takes place on April 26th in Akron, Ohio.

You can check out more information about the show here.

https://x.com/aiwrestling/status/1908213323444740508

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AIW, Haku, Tom Lawlor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading