Haku vs. Tom Lawlor Set For AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 10
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
Haku will battle “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 10 later this month. Absolute Intense Wrestling announced on Friday that the WWE legend will battle Lawlor at the show, which takes place on April 26th in Akron, Ohio.
You can check out more information about the show here.
https://x.com/aiwrestling/status/1908213323444740508
