wrestling / News
Hallowicked Returning to ROH for First Match in Seven Years, Will Face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout
– ROH Wrestling has announced that Hallowicked is returning to the promotion. He will face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. This will be Hallowicked’s first match in Ring of Honor in seven years. You can check out the announcement below.
HALLOWICKED RETURNS TO ROH TO TAKE ON MARK HASKINS IN PHILADELPHIA
Masked independent wrestling star Hallowicked makes his return to Ring of Honor after a seven-year absence to face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
Hallowicked, a 17-year veteran, made his ROH debut in 2007. In 2012, he and tag partner Jigsaw upset ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe in a Proving Ground Match, but they came up short in the ensuing title bout.
This will be Hallowicked’s first meeting with Haskins. Haskins, who will be 48 hours removed from a Street Fight against Bully Ray at the Final Battle pay-per-view, has had an outstanding 2019.
Will Haskins end the year on a winning note? Or will Hallowicked make a triumphant return? Join us in Philadelphia or streaming live for HonorClub to find out!
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reveals How Much He & Jerry Lawler Got Paid for Announcing XFL Games, Discusses Announcing For the XFL With Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He’d Like to See Hulk Hogan Face at WrestleMania, If He Thinks a Match Will Happen
- Kofi Kingston Praises Daniel Bryan For Pushing WWE To Put Him In WrestleMania Main Event
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along