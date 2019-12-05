Hallowicked Returning to ROH for First Match in Seven Years, Will Face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Hallowicked is returning to the promotion. He will face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. This will be Hallowicked’s first match in Ring of Honor in seven years. You can check out the announcement below.

HALLOWICKED RETURNS TO ROH TO TAKE ON MARK HASKINS IN PHILADELPHIA

Masked independent wrestling star Hallowicked makes his return to Ring of Honor after a seven-year absence to face Mark Haskins at Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Hallowicked, a 17-year veteran, made his ROH debut in 2007. In 2012, he and tag partner Jigsaw upset ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe in a Proving Ground Match, but they came up short in the ensuing title bout.

This will be Hallowicked’s first meeting with Haskins. Haskins, who will be 48 hours removed from a Street Fight against Bully Ray at the Final Battle pay-per-view, has had an outstanding 2019.

Will Haskins end the year on a winning note? Or will Hallowicked make a triumphant return? Join us in Philadelphia or streaming live for HonorClub to find out!