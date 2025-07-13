Hall’s AEW All In Texas 2025 Review  

All In 2025

Date: July 12, 2025

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

It’s the biggest show of the year and that should make for some special moments. The main event is all about the World Title, with Hangman Page challenging Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match. Other than that, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland can get rid of the Young Bucks’ power, albeit while risking something of their own. Let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Sons Of Texas/Von Erichs

Trish Adora and Kevin Von Erich are here too. Guevara flips over Bravo to start and kicks him in the face before it’s quickly off to Marshall. Bravo gets taken into the corner and Ross comes in, only to be taken into the wrong corner. Dean comes in for the running flip dive to the floor, allowing Taylor to hit some running splashes on the floor.

Anthony Ogogo and Kevin Von Erich nearly get into it but some other members of the Rhodes family come in to scare Ogogo off. Back in and Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes but everyone else comes in for the brawl. The villains are all sent into each other though and the four way claw goes on. Ogogo comes in so Kevin claws him and it’s a quadruple submission for the win at 7:13.

Rating: C. This was the Texas special match and of course the match wasn’t about the Six Man Tag Team Titles because those things have been forgotten. Other than that, the match was completely acceptable, with the quadruple Claw being a nice way to wrap it up. The fans get a nice moment and that’s all it needed to be.

Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ/Hologram/Kyle O’Reilly/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Don Callis Family

It’s a brawl to start with the good guys striking away in the corner (everyone but Ishii does right hands, while he does chops because of course). AJ takes over on Romero for something like a Demolition Decapitator before it’s off to Hologram vs. Hechicero. That doesn’t last long as Archer throws O’Reilly to the floor before shoving Big Justice (AJ’s teenage son).

Back in and Beretta and Romero take turns hitting running strikes to put O’Reilly down again. The rebound lariat gets O’Reilly out of trouble and it’s off to Hologram to pick up the pace. Hechicero cuts him off with a Spanish Fly before Ishii comes in as well. Ishii can’t brainbuster Archer so AJ comes in to clothesline Archer to the floor. Romero gets launched over the top onto Archer as everything breaks down again. AJ’s powerbomb is broken up so Hologram hits a running rope walk flip dive to the floor. Justice comes in to spear Romero, setting up the Powerboom to give AJ the pin at 12:50.

Rating: C+. The winners were never in doubt here but it worked perfectly fine. Let the fans have a fun moment with the Costco Guys getting their stuff in and Hologram doing his thing. It’s not like Romero or Beretta are going to be hurt by another loss so just let the whole thing do what it was supposed to do.

Zero Hour: Outrunners vs. FTR

Rematch from a week or so ago when FTR won. Harwood and Magnum go to the mat to start before everything breaks down. The Outrunners clean house, with a flying headscissors taking Wheeler over. Back up and Harwood starts in on Floyd’s leg, including a quickly broken Figure Four. The chinlock goes on to keep Floyd down but he jawbreaks his way to freedom.

They crash out to the floor but Harwood is back in to take out the knee and cut off another tag. Floyd double DDTs his way out of trouble, though it’s still not enough to get over to Magnum. Wheeler tries to come in so the referee cuts him off, meaning the referee misses the tag. Said tag goes through a few moments later though and it’s Magnum coming in to fire off the corner clotheslines.

Everything breaks down and a high crossbody from Magnum sets up a jackknife rollup to give Floyd two. A sunset flip gets two more but neither team can hit a Shatter Machine. Total Recall hits Harwood but Stokley breaks up the cover. The distraction lets Harwood get a rollup (with feet on the ropes and being held) for the pin at 16:16.

Rating: B-. The match was good enough, but I’m not sure how this changes anything from where we were after their first match. FTR being better than the Outrunners isn’t a surprise, but this was another loss for the Outrunners as their status continues to dwindle. It wasn’t bad at all, but it feels like we have covered all of this before.

And now the show proper.

The opening video talks about the important moments that can define a promotion. We then shift into a look at the biggest matches on the show.

As has been the case before, the set and presentation are incredible as it looks on par with Wrestlemania.

Trios Titles: Opps vs. Death Riders

The Opps are defending and it’s a brawl to start fast. Most of them head outside, leaving Shibata and Kidd to chop it out inside. The exchange keeps going until stereo clotheslines put both of them down. Joe comes in to headlock Yuta before the corner enziguri knocks Yuta silly, allowing Hobbs to hit the delayed suplex. It’s off to Castagnoli to unload on Yuta in the corner but Joe comes in to plant Castagnoli down.

Kidd offers a distraction though and Castagnoli sends Joe outside. Back in and Castagnoli chokes on the ropes before grabbing a reverse chinlock. That’s broken up and Joe hits a backsplash, allowing the tag off to Hobbs to clean house. The spinebuster gets two on Castagnoli but Kidd offers a distraction, allowing Castagnoli to hit Swiss Death.

A Doomsday Device is countered into a powerslam to pull Yuta out of the air for a big crash. Everything breaks down again and Castagnoli swings Hobbs into the barricade. Shibata comes in and shrugs off a belly to back suplex before handing it back to Joe for the slugout. Joe’s powerslam gets two on Kidd and Hobbs breaks up the Fastball Special. Joe MuscleBusters Yuta to retain at 14:29.

Rating: B-. Bit of an odd choice for the opener but the fans are always going to respond to Joe. If nothing else, it was nice to see the designated loser of the team take the fall, as there was certainly no reason for Kidd to do it. The Trios Titles are still kind of unnecessary, but at least the champs are looking dominant.

Post match the Death Riders beat the Opps down, with Joe’s neck getting Pillmanized.

We recap the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match, which is mainly about Mark Briscoe vs. MJF as we don’t know a bunch of the entries.

Since there will be a men’s and women’s version, here are the Casino Gauntlet rules:

• Unknown number of entrants

• Untimed entrance intervals

• First fall wins the match, meaning it could end at any time, including before everyone enters

• Winner gets a World Title shot at any time

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match

Marc Briscoe is in at #1 and MJF is in at #2. MJF rolls him up for some early near falls before sending Briscoe face first into the buckle. Back up and Briscoe chops away but can’t get the Jay Driller as Ricochet is in at #3. Ricochet and MJF team up to beat on Briscoe in the corner before stopping to pose.

Bandido is in at #4 so MJF bails to the floor, leaving Bandido to gorilla press Ricochet. Briscoe is back up with a clothesline to Bandido and the running apron Blockbuster drops MJF. Ricochet takes Bandido to the floor as Konosuke Takeshita is in at #5. Ricochet comes back in to strike away at Takeshita before Bandido takes Ricochet’s place in a rematch from last night’s Supercard Of Honor. Back up and MJF powerbombs Bandido into a backbreaker for two before going after the mask.

Mistico is in at #6 and MJF knows this isn’t good. A handspring elbow takes MJF down and Mistico’s springboard wristdrag does the same to Takeshita. Mistico hits a big dive to the floor before grabbing La Mistica on MJF. Briscoe makes the save by grabbing his own Fujiwara armbar on MJF, which is broken up as well. Josh Alexander is in at #7 and gives Bandido a World’s Strongest Slam onto the apron. Takeshita hits a running dive and it’s Anthony Bowens in at #8.

Bowens goes right after Alexander before the reverse Angle Slam hits Ricochet. Briscoe is back up to slug it out with Bowens, who sends him out as well. Alexander and Takeshita are back up to lay Bowens out but Roderick Strong is in at #9. Strong is taken down by Alexander and Takeshita as well, with Brody King coming in at #10.

King gets to clean house for a bit, including a string of corner Cannonballs. One of them gets two on Strong before King and Bandido start double teaming Ricochet. A frog splash gets two and the returning (and clean shaven) Juice Robinson is in at #11. Robinson full nelson slams Ricochet for two but here are the Gates Of Agony to save Ricochet. The shooting star press gets two on Robinson but the Gunns are back to go after the Gates. 3:10 To Yuma drops Ricochet and Robinson gets two off a rollup, with MJF breaking it up. Kota Ibushi is in at #12 and starts firing off the kicks to clean house.

A standing moonsault gets two on Bowens and it’s the Beast Mortos in at #13. Mortos gets to wreck some people, including a big clothesline to Takeshita. Strong’s efforts to reunite with Mortos don’t work but Mistico is back in for the save. Bandido breaks up Vertigo and gives Ricochet the X Knee.

A series of knockdowns lets Strong tiger bomb Takeshita for two and Robinson suplexes King for the same. Strong’s End Of Heartache gets two on Ibushi and Bowens is sent onto the ramp…as Max Caster is in at #14. Caster takes forever to get to the ring, where Briscoe hits the Jay Driller on Strong. Not that it matters as MJF steals the pin for the title shot at 34:55.

Rating: C. The match was ok, but that’s a very long time when you could pretty easily cut an entrant or two out to save some time. A show that already has quite a few matches on the card including a nearly thirty five minute match feels like a bit much. All that being said, MJF winning is a good way to go, as he could do a lot with a contract like that. Only he and Mark Briscoe felt important and that’s all it needed to be.

Stokely Hathaway reveals that FTR will be on commentary for the Tag Team Title match. This really warranted its own segment.

We recap the TNT Title match. It was supposed to be Adam Cole defending against Kyle Fletcher but Cole is not medically cleared, meaning we’re getting a four way for the vacant title.

Here is Cole, who apologizes but says he is not medically cleared. He doesn’t want to say this is his retirement because his head isn’t clear right now but….and we pause for some tears. Cole thanks the fans for their support and for being here for AEW no matter what. The rest of the Paragon comes out for a group hug and Cole does his pose one more time. Well that’s horrible to hear and hopefully it’s nothing life threatening.

TNT Title: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia

For the vacant title and Garcia hugs Cole on the way to the ring. Rhodes and Guevara suplex Fletcher to start so he sends Rhodes outside and follows him for a breather. Garcia and Guevara have something of a dance off until Fletcher breaks it up. Rhodes is back in to go after Fletcher and Guevara gives Garcia a Spanish Fly from the apron to the floor (to no reaction, as that Cole announcement sucked the life out of the place).

Back in and Fletcher and Garcia both grab a Figure Four, both of which are turned over. Fletcher and Garcia slap it out until both holds are broken. Garcia rolls some superplexes to Guevara (as you do) before superplexing Garcia and Fletcher at the same time. Rhodes is right back with a Canadian Destroyer into the Cross Rhodes for two on Fletcher. Back up and Fletcher is tied up in Shattered Dreams position, with the other three getting to take turns kicking him low.

Garcia goes with a Boston crab to Guevara, who breaks out and hits a quick GTH, with Rhodes making the save. The Dragon Tamer is broken up and Fletcher powerbombs Guevara onto the apron but Guevara is back up with a top rope cutter. Garcia Dragon Tamers Rhodes…who reverses into a small package for the pin at 15:26, making Rhodes a triple champion.

Rating: C+. If you can figure out the need for Rhodes to get this kind of a push as a triple champion at this stage in his career, you’re way ahead of me. In theory I guess the idea here was to give the fans someone from Texas getting a big win, though I would hope that there is a better option available. Other than that, this was more about Cole’s deflating announcement, which was absolutely terrible.

Post match the rest of the Rhodes family and the Von Erichs come in to celebrate.

We recap Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs. the Young Bucks. The Bucks have been abusing their authority as Executive Vice Presidents so it’s time for the good guys to fight back. In this case, that means that if the Bucks lose, they are no longer EVP’s, but if Ospreay and Strickland lose, neither can challenge for the World Title for a year.

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs. Young Bucks

Ospreay has an Assassin’s Creed themed entrance while Strickland comes out to his old Ain’t Nobody theme, as sung live by former WWE personality Jojo Offerman. The Bucks get to come in on a boat, with a proclamation talking about everything they have done with AEW. Ospreay and Nick start things off but it’s quickly off to Swerve vs. Matthew. Everything breaks down and the Bucks strike away at Strickland to take over.

Ospreay gets sent outside for a heap on the floor as commentary keeps praising the Bucks. Back in and Strickland is suckered into the ring, allowing the Bucks to stomp away. The idea here is that the Bucks are an experienced team and Ospreay/Strickland are trying to figure it out. The slingshot X Factor gets two on Ospreay but he gets in a shot of his own, allowing the needed tag off to Strickland.

Everything breaks down and stereo hurricanranas send the Bucks outside. Ospreay and Strickland hit stereo dives, followed by corkscrew dives (off the same post, one to the floor and one to the ring) for two on Matt. Back in and the Bucks score with some flip dives but Ospreay Hulks Up and hammers away, only for Matt to knock both heroes down. Matt’s Buckshot Lariat is countered, setting off a crazy fast paced series of strikes, with stereo Canadian Destroyers planting Ospreay and Strickland, who bounce back up with a Hidden Blade and House Call to leave all four down.

Back up and the Bucks take them to the top, which is reversed into a pair of Styles Clashes. A Stormbreaker/Swerve Stomp combination hits Matt but Nick superkicks Nana on the floor. Back in and a low blow drops Ospreay, followed by a TK Driver to Strickland on the outside. More Bang For Your Buck hits Ospreay for two but Strickland makes Matt kick Nick in the face.

Ospreay’s Hidden Blade hits Strickland by mistake though and the EVP Trigger gets two. The TK Driver hits Ospreay for two more so the Bucks fire off a bunch of superkicks. Strickland gets between them so he’s superkicked down, only to block the EVP Trigger. A Swerve Stomp/Tombstone combination plants Matt for two and he saves Nick after a Hidden Blade. The Hidden Blade/House Call combination finishes Matt off at 25:52.

Rating: B+. This was a very Young Bucks style match, meaning it was rather entertaining with some insane spots, many of which seem designed to make the Bucks look as good as possible. That being said, the important thing here is that the Bucks lost and they lost clean, in a high stakes match. That’s exactly what should have happened here and it happened in a very fun match, with Swerve and Ospreay working well together.

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

Kris Statlander is in at #1 and Megan Bayne is in at #2. They fight over a suplex to start until Bayne muscles her up with a Falcon Arrow for two. Statlander is back up with a kick to the head and her own Fate’s Descent as Willow Nightingale (to a BIG reaction) is in at #3. Nightingale avoids a kick from Statlander to start and hits a basement crossbody but a double chokeslam puts Nightingale down.

Tay Melo is in at #4 and reverses Bayne’s Fate’s Descent into the Rings Of Saturn. Penelope Ford (here with Bayne and not in the match) loads up a Doomsday Device but Harley Cameron (also not in the match but in a mask) pops up to cut her off. Thekla is in at #5 for some running boots to Nightingale but gets dropped by the Tay KO. The Babe With The Powerbomb gives Nightingale two and everyone is down as Julia Hart is in at #6.

Hart’s moonsault hits Bayne and Statlander and a Black Widow has Bayne in more trouble. That’s broken up and Thekla does her spider thing as Queen Aminata is in at #7. Aminata slugs it out with Thekla as Skye Blue (here with Hart but not in) gets in a slugout of her own. Hart and Thekla do stereo spider deals in the corner as Mina Shirakawa is in at #8. Shirakawa takes out Blue and puts her in the Figure Four for the tap…which means nothing because, you know, she’s not in the match.

Athena (big pop for the hometown girl) is in at #9 and takes out Hart and Blue in the aisle on the way to the ring. Athena gets to clean a bunch of house until Thunder Rosa (who lost to Athena last night) is in at #10. Rosa dropkicks Athena a few times and grabs a choke, with Aminata breaking it up. We get a string of running headscissors until Syuri, a very talented star from Stardom, is in at #11. Syuri strikes away (as is her custom) and stands tall for a bit until Alex Windsor is in at #12.

A hanging DDT and Angle Slam plant Syuri but she’s right back with a wheelbarrow bulldog to drop Syuri. Windsor and Syuri trade German suplexes with pretty much everyone else running in for the save. Almost everyone pairs off to slug it out before heading outside. Melo screams a lot until Statlander powerbombs Bayne onto the pile at ringside. Back in and Rosa chops away at Shirakawa, who gets up top for a Sling Blade. Shirakawa strikes away at Rosa and tries the Figure Four but Athena is in with the O Face to pin Shirakawa at 27:02.

Rating: B-. I do like the ending, as Athena winning the match is hopefully a step towards the main roster and a run on top. Her Ring Of Honor title reign is more than enough to warrant her that spot and it’s nice to see her getting to do this. The rest of the match was longer than it needed to be, as you could have easily cut out an entrant or two without missing much. Good action, but on a show that is already running really long, this would have been a logical place to trim off some time.

We recap the Tag Team Title triple threat. The Hurt Syndicate wanted competition so Jet Speed got a title shot, followed by the Patriarchy being added to make it a three way match. That was a good move, as there was no way I was buying Jet Speed as threats to win the titles on their own.

Tag Team Titles: Hurt Syndicate vs. Jet Speed vs. Patriarchy

The Syndicate, with MVP/MJF and rapped live to the ring, is defending, and FTR is on commentary. The challengers get knocked to the floor to start with the Syndicate taking over without much trouble early on. Jet Speed is sent into the barricade and Lashley stomps away on Bailey back inside. Bailey kicks away at Lashley to little avail so it’s off to Christian, with Wayne pulling him outside for a save.

Jet Speed hit stereo dives onto the champs and then double boot Wayne down for two. Back up and Benjamin sends Knight face first into the steps. Bailey does his bouncing kicks to Wayne but gets planted with a spinebuster. A release German suplex sends Bailey over the top and crashing onto a pile at ringside in a unique spot.

Back in and Benjamin slams Bailey a few times but he gets in a shot to the face. Christian comes in for a save but gets lifted by Lashley, only for Bailey to kick his leg out for the save. It’s back to Knight (yeah we’re doing tags now) to pick up the pace with Wayne before an assisted hurricanrana brings Benjamin out of the corner.

Benjamin is back up with some release German suplexes to Knight before Wayne’s World hits Bailey on the apron. Christian frog splashes Knight for two with MVP making a save before it’s back to Lashley to clean house. Jet Speed do a kind of Doomsday Device dropkick to send Wayne outside, leaving Lashley to yell at FTR. Back in and the spear to Christian retains the titles at 18:59.

Rating: C+. And here we have the first match where the length was really getting annoying. I cannot fathom a world where it should take the Hurt Syndicate nearly twenty minutes to beat these guys and it felt like they were stretching for the sake of stretching. That’s not a good feeling to have as this could have been wrapped up in about half the time to the same result.

Post match FTR gets in the ring to go after Christian but the Patriarchy gets in to break it up. Then Wayne turns on Christian and lays him out with an Unprettier, leaving even FTR stunned. The Conchairto is loaded up but Cope returns and….does his full entrance before coming to the ring for the save with the spiked 2×4. Cope cleans house and helps Christian up, telling him to go find yourself.

We recap Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the Women’s Title. Storm is one of the most successful stars in the history of the women’s division while Mone is the undefeated TBS Champion and feels unstoppable. Storm is the only person who can do something about it and that gives us a showdown.

Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

Only Storm is defending and Mone comes to the ring with a bunch of cheerleaders. Storm on the other hand has a video featuring a variety of time pieces, from clocks to an hourglass, for a pretty basic idea. They fight over a lockup to start and shove each other away, which works so well that they do it again. Both of them head to the apron but Storm is sent back inside, where she does some dancing kicks. The Mone Statement sends Storm straight to the ropes and she knocks Mone outside.

Back in and Storm does Mone’s dance before getting on Luther’s shoulders to send Mone crashing off the apron. Mone knocks her off the apron with Luther making the catch, only for Mone to take both of them down with a running Meteora. Back in and the running knees connect in the corner, followed by a figure four necklock to keep Storm in trouble. Storm gets up and it’s a German suplex to give Mone two.

That doesn’t work for Storm, who is back with a Thesz press and right hands, followed by a fisherman’s suplex for two. Mone grabs a Fujiwara armbar but Storm escapes and hits a backbreaker. Storm blocks a cross armbreaker and catapults her throat first into the bottom rope for a nice counter. Storm Zero gets two so she grabs a crossface chickenwing. That’s broken up with a bite of the arm so they fight over a Tombstone until Mone pulls her into a kneebar.

Storm gets another escape and they slug it out until an exchange of rollups gets two each. The Mone Maker gives Mone two and Storm’s tiger driver gets the same. Mone misses the middle rope knees and Storm flips her over into a faceplant for two. Storm grabs her own Mone Statement, followed by three straight Storm Zeroes…for two more. Mone is sat in the corner for the hip attack but she reverses into a small package for another near fall. An STF has Storm in trouble but she sends Mone into the corner for the hip attack. Storm puts her on the top, gives her a kiss, and hits a super Storm Zero to retain at 24:13.

Rating: B. Well, they didn’t do it. Or I guess they did. I’m not sure which it is, but what matters the most is that Mone lost. My biggest issue with her has been that she felt unbeatable and that was corrected here, so well done. It was another good match with both of them working hard, though I could have gone without the three straight Storm Zeroes for the near fall. Other than that though, solid fight with both of them working hard.

We recap Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, title for title. They’ve had a legendary series of matches and it’s time to do it again. The match is winner take all, with the winner getting a special title, but the titles are going to stay separate, with the Continental Classic coming again later this year.

Jim Ross is on commentary, which is nice to see after all of his health issues.

Unified Title: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

For the inaugural title, Kota Ibushi is here with Omega and Don Callis is here with Okada. Omega also gets a special entrance, with what appear to be druids singing his song. They take their time to start and then lock up as the fans certainly seem interested. Omega backs him into the ropes for some slaps to the chest but gets driven into the corner. Okada charges into some raised boots though and the running Fameasser sends Okada outside.

A big dive takes Okada down but Omega misses a high crossbody back inside, banging up his injured midsection. Omega fights back but his moonsault hits raised knees to put him in trouble again. Okada puts him on top for a dropkick out to the floor. Callis gets in a few cheap shots and a DDT on the announcers’ table plants Omega again. Back in and another DDT gives Okada two but Omega manages to knock him outside. That means the big running flip dive, with Callis running away in fear.

A missile dropkick gets two on Okada back inside and they go up top, with Omega muscling him up for a superplex. The abdomen is still messed up though and it’s a delayed near fall as a result. Back up and Okada snaps off a dropkick before the top rope elbow connects. Okada drops another elbow before grabbing Omega’s hand and striking away. That lets Omega fire back, including a powerbomb and V Trigger for two.

They go up top and Omega grabs a super snapdragon, with Okada turning a bit, landing partially on his face. Okada is right back up with a discus lariat for two and a German suplex gives Omega the same. Cue Rocky Romero for a distraction so Ibushi takes him out, leaving Omega to hit the One Winged Angel.

Callis pulls the referee out at two so another one comes in, with Omega hitting a V Trigger. Okada escapes another One Winged Angel and nails the Rainmaker for two. Back up and Omega hits the V Trigger, only to get caught with the dropkick. Callis teases coming in but Okada hits a powerslam, followed by the Rainmaker for the pin at 30:32.

Rating: B+. Well, it was rather good, but it wasn’t exactly the epic showdown that it was hyped up as being. That being said, they’re both a good few years older and more banged up since their original series, so it’s not like they were working under fair expectations. They had a very good match and Okada winning makes more sense, though I’m not sure what is next for Omega. Either way, the hype was certainly there and it was absolutely good, so we’ll call this enough of a win.

We recap Hangman Page challenging Jon Moxley for the World Title. Moxley has basically taken the title hostage and everyone wants to get it away from him, with Page being something of the chosen one to take it back. The match is a Texas Death Match, which in this case basically means you win by knockout or submission only and anything goes.

AEW World Title: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley is defending. Page gets played live to the ring, with a guitarist playing his old music. As a bonus, he’s wearing white so you know the blood is coming. On the other hand, Moxley and the Death Riders drive their truck into the stadium so it must be serious. They go straight to the slugout with Page getting the better of things and stomping away in the corner.

Back up and Moxley hammers down right hands in the corner but misses a fork shot. Instead Page takes it away and grabs a triangle choke to stab Moxley in the head. That doesn’t do much, as Moxley is right back to rib at Page’s head, with Marina Shafir getting in a bite. Page is busted open and Moxley plants him onto a barbed wire chair. Page gets the chair, which is booted back into his face for another knockdown.

A table is sat up at ringside and Moxley hits a cutter before pouring out a bucket of broken glass. Moxley drags Page over the glass (ouch) and then piledrives him onto it, which still isn’t enough for a ten count. Shafir throws in some more chairs and Moxley sets them up, but has to block a superplex attempt. That means scraping something over Page’s back but Page slips out and turns the chairs around, with the backs together.

A powerbomb onto the chairs has Moxley in a lot of trouble so Wheeler Yuta comes in for a chair shot to Page’s back. That earns Yuta a shot to the face so Shafir gets up. Page Death Valley Drivers her through the ringside table and the Deadeye sends Moxley into the glass. The Death Riders pull Page out and load up another table so here is Will Ospreay to try a save. That’s broken up and Ospreay is piledriven onto the floor. Ospreay’s neck is Pillmanized and he gets taken out as Moxley suplexes Page through a pair of barbed wire tables at ringside.

Back in and the slug it out until Moxley hits another piledriver into the bulldog choke. The Death Rider onto an open chair drops Page again for nine. Wheeler Yuta brings in the plastic bag but we get a video from Darby Allin, who is ready to come after Moxley. Cue a man in a mask to give Moxley a running knee and YES it is indeed Bryan Danielson. A dive takes out the Death Riders and Allin repels down from the ceiling.

Allin Coffin Drops onto the Death Riders, leaving Page to Deadeye Moxley through a table. Shafir helps Moxley up as the Young Bucks come in to EVP Trigger Page. It’s time to bring in a bed of nails (of course) and Page is Paradigm Shifted onto the bed. Naturally he gets up so Shafir goes for a chain, which is cut off by Prince Nana. Cue Swerve Strickland to chain various people down and then hand it over to Page. Some chain shots have Moxley in trouble and the Buckshot Lariat sends Moxley onto the nails. Page hangs him over the ropes with the chain and Moxley taps at 35:55.

Rating: B. To get it out of the way, what matters the most here is the fact that the title change hands. Moxley has been champion for such a long time and it has been horrible to sit through. Page taking the title is the most important part here and they got that part right. I’m not wild on how they got to that point as the violence got more than a bit ridiculous, with the bed of nails being rather stupid. The result is the important part here though and that makes up for a lot of the issues the match might have had.

Post match Page (eventually) gets the briefcase open and pulls the title out for the big celebration. Page can barely stand up to end the show.

Results

Sons Of Texas/Von Erichs b. Shane Taylor Promotions – Quadruple submission

Hologram/Big Boom AJ/Tomohiro Ishii/Kyle O’Reilly b. Don Callis Family – Powerbomb to Romero

FTR b. Outrunners – Rollup to Magnum with feet on the ropes

Opps b. Death Riders – MuscleBuster to Yuta

MJF won the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match – Jay Driller to Strong

Dustin Rhodes b. Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia – Small package to Garcia

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland b. Young Bucks – Hidden Blade/House Call combination to Matt

Athena won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match – O Face to Shirakawa

Hurt Syndicate b. Jet Speed and the Patriarchy – Spear to Cage

Toni Storm b. Mercedes Mone – Super Storm Zero

Kazuchika Okada b. Kenny Omega – Rainmaker

Hangman Page b. Jon Moxley – Choke with a chain

