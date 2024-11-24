Hall’s AEW Full Gear 2024 Review  

Full Gear 2024

Date: November 23, 2024

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

It’s another of the big four shows here with the Death Riders once again on top of the promotion. That’s the main event, with Orange Cassidy trying to detail Jon Moxley for the World Title. Other than that, most of the titles are on the line and we should have a pretty stacked show. Let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

Taya Valkyrie is here with Purrazzo. Jay blocks a waistlock to start and kicks her in the face and the corner. Jay’s spinning kick lets her go up but a Valkyrie distraction lets Purrazzo take over. A clothesline sets up a crossarm choke, which is broken up so Jay can hit another superkick.

They slug it out until Jay hits a basement dropkick but Purrazzo knees her down. The Fujiwara armbar is broken up but Jay is kicked to the floor, where Valkyrie hits a spear. Since the referee watches her do it, it’s an ejection, though not a DQ for no apparent reason. Back in and the Fujiwara armbar goes on again, but Jay reverses into a rollup for the pin at 7:33.

Rating: C. Standard Rampage level match here with Jay getting a win after some recent losses. Odds are she’ll get a few more wins, get lose to a title and then lose the big one, as that’s just what happens to her most of the time. Purrazzo and the Vendetta need to actually do something already, because the team is losing what little value it had with every next loss.

Athena, Billie Starkz, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch are the four participants in the Ring Of Honor qualifying match for the four way at Wrestle Dynasty (on January 5). Yes Athena, by far the most dominant star in the history of Ring Of Honor’s women’s division, has to qualify. And yes, Ring Of Honor is still seen as is own promotion along with Stardom, AEW and CMLL for the sake of this match.

Zero Hour: The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Dante Martin vs. Buddy Matthews

Komander and Martin are sent to the floor to start and we get the big power showdown. That’s broken up by the other two before Mortos wristlocks both of them at once. Martin gets sent outside so Matthews puts Komander on top, only for Mortos to take Matthews’ place. Mortos dives onto Martin but Matthews, and then Komander, dives onto all of them.

Back in and Matthews avoids Cielito Lindo but Komander is back with a hurricanrana to Mortos. That doesn’t go very far as Mortos is up to wreck everyone else until Matthews gets in a shot of his own. Matthews’ Jackhammer gets two on Martin with Mortos making the save, leaving Martin to roll Komander up for two.

Matthews drops Martin with a top rope Meteora but gets caught by Komander’s tornado DDT. Mortos crucifix drivers Komander but Martin hits a heck of a springboard clothesline to Mortos, leaving everyone down. Backup and all four slug it out with Mortos getting the better of things. Komander gets in a knockdown though and Martin adds a frog splash, only for Matthews to hit the Stomp and pin Martin at 10:35.

Rating: B. This was the kind of match that AEW has done a hundred or more times and it’s still a lot of fun. Let four people go out there and do a bunch of spots until one of them gets the win. No it doesn’t really boost Matthews up as he’s the biggest star and should be getting the win, but it doesn’t hurt any of the other three and the match was a good time. That’s a smart use of Kickoff Show and the crowd reacted well.

Paul Wight is back for commentary and brings out the Rizzler (a kid who makes quote unquote funny faces on social media) to be guest timekeeper.

Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall

This is the celebrity match, with AJ and his son Justice better known as the Costco Guys. Apparently they’ve known each other for a long time and AJ is a former wrestler who now reviews items at Costco. Then Marshall didn’t like some cookies that AJ liked so…match! They stare each other down to start and Marshall knocks him down for some dancing. A snapmare drops AJ again but he’s back up with a backdrop.

AJ hits a powerslam for two and clotheslines Marshall outside, where Marshall’s security yells a lot. The distraction doesn’t work as Marshall’s running flip dive takes out the security by mistake. Back in and a DDT puts AJ down again and some right hands do it again. AJ manages a quick belly to belly though and makes the comeback, including a spinebuster. A top rope clothesline connects but AJ is gassed.

Marshall’s handspring kick to the face into a jumping cutter gets two, which sends Marshall after the Rizzler (who apparently does nothing but rub his chin). Wight cuts that off and AJ grabs a superplex to put them both down. Marshall’s friend Aaron Solo comes in for the distraction but gets decked, allowing Justice to hit a spear. AJ’s powerbomb is enough to pin Marshall at 11:44.

Rating: C+. All things considered, this could have been FAR worse. I hadn’t heard that AJ was a former wrestler until recently so this was a lot different than what I had been expecting. While he’s clearly out of practice (fair enough), AJ knew enough of what he was doing in there to make this an actual match rather than a bunch of silly stuff. Justice’s part was completely fine and Marshall is a nothing goofy heel in the first place. I have no interest in the Costco Guys’ content, but this was perfectly fine.

And now, the show proper.

Tag Team Titles: Kings Of The Black Throne vs. Outrunners vs. Acclaimed vs. Private Party

Private Party is defending and the Kings are played to the ring live. Caster’s rap mocks the band, but also says everyone loves the Best Wrestler Alive rather than the Acclaimed (who have Billy Gunn). Private Party have a bunch of dancers with glow sticks for their own flavor. Black works on Quen’s arm to start but gets kicked away, with Quen sitting down for the mind games.

The threat of the End has Quen backing away so Black elbows him in the face. Bowens comes in to trade armdrags with Kassidy with Kassidy getting the better of things, allowing the Outrunners to come in and plant Kassidy. Quen breaks that up and Floyd gets to clear the ring. King isn’t having that but Floyd Hulks Up, only to get blasted with a clothesline. The Kings take over and toss Quen into a knee to the face.

A backsplash hits Kassidy but the Outrunners and Acclaimed jump the Kings. The Acclaimed takes over on the Outrunners but Private Party is back in for stereo 450s for two each. The Outrunners are back with the Mega Powers elbow but Total Recall is broken up. King is back in to run people over and the Cannonball/kick to the head combination rocks Bowens in the corner.

The Acclaimed fights up to knock King down but Bowens doesn’t like Caster taking too much attention…so Caster offers Bowens the chance to pin him (ignoring commentary saying you can’t do that) for two. The Arrival plants Kassidy but Magnum breaks up the Mic Drop. Gin & Juice finishes Caster to retain the titles at 13:23.

Rating: B. Much like the other four way, this is something AEW does well and having so many people out there at once keeps the losing teams safe. This doesn’t make Private Party feel like some big, dominant team, but it did give them a nice pay per view win in a match that is more their style. Good opener here, though I can’t imagine Private Party are long term champs.

Private Party leaves through the crowd.

Orange Cassidy is ready to fight back against the Death Riders and says Private Party was the first step. They’ve been around since the beginning and now they’re the Tag Team Champions. It’s time for Cassidy to take the World Title and the power from Moxley.

We recap MJF vs. Roderick Strong. Last year at World’s End, Strong was revealed as one of the Devil’s henchmen. They have both since turned, meaning Strong is one of the two good guys wanting revenge on MJF, who decided that Strong and Adam Cole had to compete to face him here.

Roderick Strong vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

The bell rings and MJF bails to the floor to grab the mic and call the fans white trash. After a reference to Strong’s mother shooting his father, Strong goes outside to start the fight. Strong chops the post by mistake though and MJF starts in on the hand, setting up a powerbomb onto the apron.

Back in and the brainbuster is broken up but MJF knocks him down again. An armbar stays on the arm but Strong fights up and gets in a half nelson backbreaker. A torture rack toss into the corner sets up the jumping knee for two on MJF, who goes right back to the arm for a breather. The Heatseeker is blocked though and Strong hits a dropkick through the ropes. Back in and MJF’s attempt at a Panama Sunrise is cut off so he stomps on the arm for two more.

Strong is back up with a Texas Cloverleaf but MJF gets out rather quickly. That leaves Strong with a kick to MJF’s face and End Of Heartache gets two. A torture rack backbreaker into a fireman’s carry gutbuster have MJF down again but he comes back with a brainbuster for the double knockdown. Strong goes over to him but gets pulled into the Salt Of The Earth for the tap at 13:39.

Rating: B-. And that’s exactly what I was expecting from this match, as it was little more than a thing that had to be done before we get to the MJF vs. Adam Cole match. In other words, it’s just a way to extend the feud another month when it was already time to wrap it up. Odds are they’ll go to see Cole vs. MJF at World’s End one year in the making, making this match feel all the less important. The match was fine, but I have no idea why it needed to be here.

Post match MJF Pillmanizes Strong’s arm so Adam Cole runs in for the save. Kyle O’Reilly, with the Undisputed Kingdom, comes in to yell at Cole.

We recap Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Title against Kris Statlander. Mone is the big star but Statlander is the powerhouse coming after her, including taking out Mone’s monster Kamille.

TBS Title: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

Mone, without Kamille for some reason, is defending. Statlander misses a charge into the corner to start and gets taken down, allowing Mone to hammer away. A gorilla press drop gets Statlander out of trouble but they head to the apron where Mone grabs a hurricanrana. Mone dropkicks her through the ropes and then sends her into the steps to keep Statlander in trouble.

Back to back running Meteora give Mone two and a middle rope version gets the same. A flipping neckbreaker plants Statlander for two more and a sunset bomb sends her into the corner for the fourth running Meteora (in about two minutes) gets two. The crossarm choke is broken up and Statlander flips her out of the corner for a breather. Statlander’s knee is banged up though and they’re both down for a bit.

Rolling Chaos Theory gives Statlander two but she has to power out of the Mone Statement. They flip around into a Backstabber to give Mone a breather and a middle rope Meteora hits Statlander for two. Back up and a hard clothesline gives Statlander two, followed by a spinning Falcon Arrow for the same. Mone reverses Staturday Night Fever into a tornado DDT but the frog splash is countered into an F5.

Statlander’s bad knee is fine enough to miss a 450, with Mone elbowing away at the knee. A frog splash onto the knee gets two and a pair of Backstabbers into the Mone Maker…gets two. Another Mone Maker is countered, as is another Staturday Night Fever attempt. Instead Mone sends her throat first into the middle rope and gets a rollup for the pin at 19:24.

Rating: B-. This was another match that went longer than it should have been with Mone again not exactly living up to her hype. I’m not sure why Statlander needed to lose clean here, unless it was designed to make Mone into more of a star. It didn’t help that there was almost no chance that Statlander was going to win here and then the match was long and never really broke into that really good level.

Post match Statlander is helped out as Mone gets to do her dance.

We recap Jay White vs. Hangman Page in a rematch from last month where White won. Page doesn’t take kindly to that and cost White a match. The rematch is set, with Page threatening quite the insane response.

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

White grabs a headlock before striking away, only to get suplexed over the top. Page slams the knee into the apron and the post before grabbing a DDT onto the leg. A belly to belly gives Page two but White dropkicks the leg for a breather. White grabs a DDT for two but a fall away slam sends him crashing into the corner, banging up the leg again in the process.

Page sends him flying again, only for White to sweep the leg and send it into the post. A top rope superplex gives White two but Page goes after the leg again. Back up and they trade forearms until a bridging German suplex drops White for two more. They go to the apron where a dragon suplex plants Page on the apron and they fight up the ramp. This time Page sends him off the ramp for a crash to the floor.

Page grabs the ankle lock so White crawls back to the apron, with Page throwing him away. White dives back in to beat the count, only for Page to grab the ankle lock again. That’s broken up again and a swinging Rock Bottom gives White two. Another Page ankle lock is reversed into a kneebar, sending Page over to the ropes. A pair of Deadeyes gives Page two but the ankle lock is countered into the Blade Runner to give White the pin at 19:53.

Rating: B+. Page going with the ankle locks (which he couldn’t do well, which isn’t surprising as it’s not something he does) was a bit weird but these two had a heck of a match with both of them going back and forth. I’m more than a bit surprised at White winning, but it’s nice to have someone fresh coming up in the upper midcard scene. Maybe just don’t have Page lose again and again?

Post match Page jumps White again and drops Christopher Daniels for trying to break it up.

We recap Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay is still dealing with the Don Callis Family and is now having to face his former friend Fletcher, who is ready to prove himself as the real star.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis is here with Fletcher. They charge at each other to start and slug it out with Ospreay knocking him to the floor. Ospreay follows him to the floor for a fight over a suplex onto the steps before going to the apron. Fletcher gets in a whip into the corner, setting up a brainbuster to plant Ospreay on the floor. Back in and Fletcher kicks away, setting up a hanging DDT for two.

A dragon sleeper keeps Ospreay in trouble but he slips out and hits a running boot in the corner. That means a big flip dive to the floor to drop Fletcher again, setting up the Phenomenal Forearm for two back inside. A torture rack powerbomb gives Ospreay two but the Oscutter is countered into a neckbreaker. Ospreay’s sitout powerbomb gets two and they both need a breather.

Ospreay is back up with a Stundog Millionaire and a Tombstone on the floor knocks Fletcher silly again. In case you’re wondering, Fletcher is on his feet again in a minute, only for Ospreay to hit a Spiral Tap for two. They both escape powerbomb attempts until Ospreay grabs a running Spanish Fly. The Oscutter is broken up but Ospreay settles for a Styles Clash for two more.

The running elbow to the face gives Ospreay two more so they go to the apron. Stormbreaker is countered into a jumping Tombstone from the apron onto the steps. Back in (with Ospreay standing 1:12 later) and a piledriver gives Fletcher two, because of course that’s not the finish. The Tiger Driver 91 is reversed into a rollup for two before Fletcher drops him with a hard shot. A Helluva Kick into a brainbuster onto the corner (seems familiar) finishes Ospreay clean at 24:15.

Rating: B. As much as I can’t fathom the idea of Ospreay losing (again) clean, and as much as I want to scream at the idea of his story with the Don Callis Family continuing (AGAIN), I’m too busy shaking my head at a jumping Tombstone from the apron to the steps, followed by Fletcher’s piledriver finisher, getting two.

That’s a hospital spot (Heck, Samoa Joe was slowly sent through a cheap wall and has been gone for…four months now?), or at least the end of the match, but why let something like dropping him head first onto the steel finish Ospreay? I can accept the idea of giving someone a big rub, but this company needs some top heroes soon and having Ospreay lose over and over is quite the choice right now.

Here is Mina Shirakawa to introduce Mariah May (with quite the black eye) for her Champagne Championship Celebration. May talks about how she has deserved this but she has dominated this division and no woman alive can touch her. Shirakawa doesn’t seem convinced but they do the toast anyway and then dance, with May grabbing the champagne bottle. Shirakawa sees it coming though and spears her off the stage through a table. This really didn’t need to be on pay per view.

We recap Jack Perry defending the TNT Title against Daniel Garcia. Perry is the brooding tough champion and Garcia is kind of sick of it while wanting a title of his own. Match on.

TNT Title: Daniel Garcia vs. Jack Perry

Garcia is challenging and gets a special entrance with a message from his mother telling him to finish what he started. They fight over a lockup into the corner to start and it’s an early standoff. Perry chases him out to the floor before they trade places, with Garcia wanting Perry to get back in. Back in and Perry bails to the floor again and they switch places again, only fr Garcia to send him into the barricade.

Garcia hammers away but gets dropped on his head on the floor, followed by a hanging DDT to make it worse. Back in and a top rope dropkick to the back of the head gives Perry two. The chinlock with a knee in the back goes on but Garcia suplexes his way to freedom. They slug it out until Perry pulls him into the Snare Trap, sending Garcia over to the ropes.

Perry drops him onto the apron and goes over to shove guest commentator Matt Menard. A powerbomb puts Garcia through the timekeeper’s table but he dives back in to beat the count at nine. Garcia fires himself up and hits a clothesline, followed by a butterfly suplex into the corner.

Back up and Perry lawn darts him into the middle buckle and grabs the belt…which he throws at Garcia for a free shot. The referee takes it away so Perry can get in a low blow, setting up the running knee for two. Another running knee is countered into a piledriver to give Garcia two, leaving Perry to pose again. Garcia piledrives him again and grabs the Dragon Slayer for the tap and the title at 18:26.

Rating: B-. As annoying as Perry’s stupid posing has become, the end result was quite the relief as Perry finally loses the title. I’m not sure if Garcia is going to be the next big thing, but he needed to win something sooner than later. Throw in the fact that he took the title from Perry and it’s addition by subtraction if nothing else.

We recap Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the International Title. Takeshita cost Ricochet his previous title shots and then won the title himself, so now Ricochet wants another chance.

International Title: Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita is defending and Don Callis is on commentary. Feeling out process to start until Ricochet grabs some armdrags. The armbar doesn’t slow Takeshita down that much so Ricochet goes with a more successful dropkick. Back up and Ricochet misses a charge to fall out to the floor, where Takeshita sends him into the barricade. They get back inside where Takeshita starts in on the back with some hard knees and a spinning side slam for two.

Some forearms to the back keep Ricochet in trouble, to the point where he can’t get in a springboard. Takeshita drops him again for a double arm crank but this time Ricochet fights up for a rolling dropkick. A springboard clothesline drops Takeshita and a jumping enziguri sends him outside for the running corkscrew dive. That’s enough for Callis to get off commentary as Ricochet’s handspring is countered into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two more.

Takeshita hits a forearm but his German suplex is countered into a rollup, followed by a hard clothesline to leave both of them down. Ricochet gets caught up top with a release German superplex (geez) and another clothesline gives Takeshita two of his own. That lets Takeshita go up but he takes too long, allowing Ricochet to snap off a super hurricanrana.

The shooting star press gets two but the Spirit Gun misses Takeshita. Raging Fire and Vertigo are both countered and Takeshita misses the running knee. Ricochet kicks him in the head but takes to long going up, allowing Takeshita to crotch him down. The super Raging Fire retains the title at 19:17.

Rating: B. This is what Ricochet does, as he got in a bunch of offense, only to come up short in the end. The good thing is that the match worked well, with Takeshita working on the back to slow down the high flying. Ricochet fought back as much as he could but ultimately the back slowed him down enough for Takeshita to catch him. Good match, though, it was hard to imagine Ricochet winning.

We recap Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley. Strickland isn’t interested in joining the Hurt Syndicate so Lashley and company attacked him. Strickland fought back and the match was made.

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Prince Nana are here too. Lashley starts fast by slamming him down and choking away in the corner. The spinning Dominator gets two, with Lashley pulling him up, which isn’t sitting well with commentary. A rather delayed suplex plans Strickland again and Lashley sens him into the post to cut off a comeback bid.

We hit the chinlock, which as usual fires Strickland right back up. Lashley charges into a boot in the corner but a Benjamin distraction lets him run Strickland over again. Strickland fights back again but Benjamin grabs his foot. This time Benjamin gets tossed, only for Lashley to plant Strickland onto the apron.

Lashley gets sent into the steps a few times, followed by a DDT to send him into the apron. A quick Swerve Stomp sends Lashley through the announcers’ table, followed by a regular one for two back inside. Strickland stops to glare at MVP though and gets suplexed by Lashley as a result. The spear through the barricade drops Strickland again, followed by another spear and the Hurt Lock for the win at Strickland is out.

Rating: B-. They beat each other up here but this was more about Lashley being too much for Lashley. That made for a nice story with Lashley looking like the new monster, but it’s another loss for Strickland, who has had a lot of those in big matches lately. In other words, another dominant heel, which is the running theme throughout this promotion.

Post match the Hurt Syndicate beats Strickland and Nana down again.

We recap Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Orange Cassidy. Moxley is the new big evil and trying to remake the company so Cassidy is here to, reluctantly, stand up and come after the title/power.

AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

Moxley, with Marina Shafir, is defending while Cassidy is intentionally on his own. Cassidy starts fast with some Orange Punches to knock Moxley outside for the dive. Cassidy hammers away on the announcers’ table until Moxley gets in a crotching onto the barricade. They fight into the crowd and then back to ringside with the beating continuing. With Cassidy busted open, Moxley sends him right back to the floor, where Shafir gets in a cheap shot.

Back in and Moxley bites at the cut, setting up a Gotch style piledriver for two. They go outside for the third time with Moxley ramming him into the announcers’ table. Back in again and Cassidy tells him to hammer away, setting up the Kimura. Cassidy makes the ropes but gets knocked into the barricade for his efforts. Moxley puts him on top and rakes the back before knocking him out of the air for two.

Cassidy finally knocks him of the top and hits a diving DDT for a much needed hope spot. That’s too much offense though as Moxley takes him down with a cutter. They forearm it out with Cassidy telling him to bring it, earning himself a clothesline. Back up and an Orange Punch gets two so here are the Death Riders. JR: “Throw their a** out. But they haven’t done anything. Well you know they’re going to.”

Cue the Conglomeration to get rid of the Riders, with Willow Nightingale running in to take out Marina Shafir. Cassidy briefcases Moxley in the head for two but in the melee, Wheeler Yuta runs in and knees Cassidy down. The Death Rider (from the Death Rider) retains the title at 19:22.

Rating: C+. And so, after weeks of Cassidy not looking like a threat and Moxley barely ever looking worried, Moxley mostly crushed Cassidy here, with Cassidy’s few hope spots being cut off in short order. The one big spot that Cassidy had was hitting Moxley in the face with a briefcase and Moxley kicked out of that on his own. As usual, Moxley is presented as the biggest, toughest monster in the company and it’s hard to fathom anyone actually being able to beat him.

Post match the beatdown is on and Yuta pours mouthwash on Cassidy’s face. Cue Hangman Page to stare at Moxley but Christian Cage runs in to lay Moxley out. With Page gone, Cage tries to cash in but Jay White comes in to take him out. The Death Riders jump White and leave, with White following them. As the villains get to their truck, a car smashes into it before they can get in. They steal a car and leave, with Darby Allin popping out of the car that hit the truck to end the show. Forgive me for not being overly interested in someone who lost to Moxley at Grand Slam and to Castagnoli this week on Dynamite.

Results

Anna Jay b. Deonna Purrazzo – Rollup

Buddy Matthews b. The Beast Mortos, Dante Martin and Komander – Stomp to Martin

Big Boom AJ b. QT Marshall – Powerbomb

Private Party b. Kings Of The Black Throne, The Acclaimed and The Outrunners – Gin & Juice to Caster

Maxwell Jacob Friedman b. Roderick Strong – Salt Of The Earth

Mercedes Mone b. Kris Statlander – Throat into the middle rope

Jay White b. Hangman Page – Blade Runner

Kyle Fletcher b. Will Ospreay – Brainbuster onto the turnbuckle

Daniel Garcia b. Jack Perry – Dragon Slayer

Konosuke Takeshita b. Ricochet – Super Raging Fire

Bobby Lashley b. Swerve Strickland – Hurt Lock

