Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 10.27.23  

AEW Rampage

Date: October 27, 2023

Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Tony Schiavone

The countdown to Full Gear continues and hopefully so does the string of good AEW Rampages. In this case, we have the showdown between Ortiz and Mike Santana, which has been brewing for the last few weeks. Other than that, we get more of a build towards MJF vs. Kenny Omega tomorrow night. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

Street Fight. They stare at each other to start with Ortiz sending him outside for the running flip dive. Various weapon shots keep Santana in more trouble but Ortiz takes too much time to set up a table. Santana fights up and manages a suplex back inside…with Ortiz rolling right back to the floor. An Asai moonsault hits Ortiz and the table is set up against the barricade. Ortiz is back up with a heck of a powerbomb through said table for two back inside. Santana suplexes him off the apron for a big crash to the floor as we take a break.

Back with the slugout from their knees until Ortiz fights up. They trade kicks to the head until Santana grabs a rolling cutter for two. Ortiz’s powerslam gets two and they both need a breather. A discus lariat hits Ortiz and a Cannonball makes it worse, followed by a torture rack powerbomb for the pin at 10:36.

Rating: B. This was a match that felt like a hard-hitting fight and that’s what it needed to be. At the same time, it was nice to have them cut out the weapons later in the match and just hit each other a bunch of times. Santana’s finisher looked good too and he should move forward to something more important. Pretty sweet fight here and Santana gets a nice rub.

Post match Santana talks some trash to Ortiz and leaves. Cue Sonjay Dutt to talk to Ortiz.

Video on MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the World Title tomorrow night on Collision. MJF talks about his rise to the top, as well as seeing Omega watch him at any indy show and being amazed. Now if he can get the win over Omega, he will be happy. On the other hand, Omega is not what he once was but he is ready to show that he is still great. This is also Omega’s last chance to prevent MJF from breaking his record for a longer title reign. Hold on though as Jay White interrupts Omega and says he’ll be waiting for him at Full Gear.

We cut to Don Callis, who offers MJF a spot in the Don Callis Family. MJF thinks it might be a great idea…except he’s already World Champion so he doesn’t need Callis.

Kris Statlander talks to Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, both of whom have gotten more evil since being misted. Blue says she’s fine but Nightingale doesn’t get it. Nightingale realizes this isn’t who they are, but Blue tells her to be ready for tonight. Statlander isn’t sure what to say.

Here is Kip Sabian, with Penelope Ford, to mock Philadelphia sports. He knows the Phillies are going to come back in the next game and win the Super Bowl! Ford whispers to him so Sabian corrects himself before saying to bet on James Harden (Philadelphia 76 who isn’t exactly happy with being on the team). Cue the returning Mark Briscoe who, after hearing one more Philadelphia sports joke, beats up Sabian without much effort.

The former Jericho Appreciation Society is ready for Anna Jay to become the #1 contender to the Women’s Title. Don Callis comes in to recruit Jake Hager but Matt Menard isn’t pleased. Callis offers them help if they take out Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega before walking off. Anna tells them to calm down. Everyone but Parker leaves and Ruby Soho pops in to return Parker’s lost comb. They seem to be flirting a bit.

Willow Nightingale vs. Abadon vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

For a future Women’s Title shot. Anna runs off to start so Abadon sends the other two into each other. Abadon German suplexes Anna and hits a Codebreaker on Nightingale and Blue. Cue Toni Storm to watch as we take a break. Back with Nightingale running over Abadon and Blue, setting up some running shots in the corner. Anna comes back in and gets Pounced but everyone gets together to put Nightingale on the floor. Abadon slugs away at Anna, who is back with the Queenslayer. That’s broken up and Abadon hits something like a DDT to pin Jay at 8:21.

Rating: C. So since it’s near Halloween, Abadon wrestles her first televised match since November and gets a title shot. This could have been solved by having her win a few matches over the last few weeks but that would be too much effort. Other than that, at least Nightingale didn’t lose the fall.

Max Caster offers MJF an invitation to National 69 Day (yes seriously, as it’ll be that day in their reign) but Anthony Bowens tells him to cool it.

We see a clip of the AEW International Championship press conference with Orange Cassidy proving he can wear a suit better than Claudio Castagnoli.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis, with powerhouse Hobbs, is on commentary. Takeshita grabs an armdrag to start but Fletcher slams him and they go out to the floor. Fletcher sends him over the barricade but Takeshita is back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two as we take a break. Back with Fletcher charging into an elbow but managing to send Takeshita outside.

There’s a suicide dive, followed by a high crossbody for two back inside. Takeshita snaps off a poisonrana but Fletcher is right back with a brainbuster for two. Fletcher goes up but is caught in something like a kneeling middle rope Tombstone for another near fall (because a middle rope piledriver is a near fall). A nasty wheelbarrow suplex wakes Fletcher up for some reason and they strike it out until a knee to the face finishes Fletcher at 11:15.

Rating: B-. These two know how to do a rather AEW-style match and it went well enough for the C show main event. At the very least, it was nice to see Callis and company on this show rather than Dynamite as it lets them stay a bit more fresh. Good match as you would expect from these two, though I could go with less Fletcher for a bit. His matches work, but he’s just not that interesting.

Post match Fletcher comes back in with a chair to Hobbs. That’s broken up and Callis says that’s the hate they want. He seems to offer Fletcher a spot on the team, with Fletcher being a bit non-committal to end the show.

Results

Mike Santana b. Ortiz – Torture rack powerbomb

Abadon b. Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue – DDT to Jay

Konosuke Takeshita b. Kyle Fletcher – Knee to the face

