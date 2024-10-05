Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 10.4.24  

AEW Rampage

Date: October 4, 2024

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re closing in on WrestleDream and there are still some spots on the card that need to be filled in. Some of those spots could be filled in tonight, as there are some things to cover coming off of a pretty big Dynamite. Odds are the action should be good here as well so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Young Bucks/Jack Perry vs. Private Party/Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata and Perry start things off with Shibata easily taking him down for two. Back up and Perry runs away from him, which is enough to bring in Matt for a cheap shot. Shibata forearms Nick in the face and Private Party comes in for an atomic drop into an enziguri. Perry tries to interfere and gets kicked in the face for his efforts before Kassidy gets to hammer on Nick. Matt pulls him to the floor though and everything breaks down, with Shibata being sent into the barricade.

We take a break and come back with Kassidy fighting out of a chinlock but Perry pulls Shibata off the apron to block a tag. The assisted Sliced Bread gets two on Kassidy but he fights out of trouble again and hands it back to Quen. A big Swanton takes out the villains on the floor and a high crossbody gets two on Matt back inside. Matt grabs a Falcon Arrow for two before it’s back to Perry for a dropkick on Shibata.

Poetry In Motion staggers Perry and Shibata kicks him in the face for two, followed by the PK for the same. The double superkick drops Shibata though and another one puts Quen down, only for Kassidy to break up Perry’s running knee. Gin & Juice gets two on Perry with the Bucks making the save. Shibata gets knocked to the floor and Matt blocks the Silly String. The TK Driver is broken up though and a victory roll pins Nick at 15:08.

Rating: B-. They are actually running Private Party and Shibata as pay-per-view challengers aren’t they? Shibata feels like they’re just trying to give Perry another win over an established name, but Private Party is based on a match they won FIVE YEARS AGO. They’ve done pretty much nothing since but they’re being heated up here, as apparently there are no better options available. That says a heck of a lot about the tag division.

Kris Statlander says the street fight against Willow Nightingale was the end of an era for her and now she’s on her own again. She’s the tallest and the strongest…but Kamille and Mercedes Mone come in to disagree.

Harley Cameron says Saraya is incapacitated after her match against Jamie Hayter and no more questions. Queen Aminata is in trouble tonight.

Kamille vs. Zoey Lynn

Mercedes Mone is here with Kamille. A spear and something like a reverse Cross Rhodes finish for Kamille at 19 seconds.

Anna Jay has been working hard and Will Ospreay seems to agree. If you don’t think she’s gotten better, come try her.

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie talk about their code. Valkyrie had an early misstep but she understands she still has a lot to learn.

Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata grabs a waistlock to start and we get an early standoff. Cameron is back up with an enziguri, only to get taken down for a PK. We take an early break and come back with Cameron hitting a running knee for two. Cameron kicks her to the floor, where Aminata manages a drive into the apron. Back in and Cameron fires off some shoulders in the corner before a rollup gets two. A backbreaker and the Queen’s Crown (headbutt) finish for Aminata at 8:01.

Rating: C. Cameron is still much better on the microphone with her rather wacky style but she’s gotten better in the ring. She did well enough here, but Aminata is pretty clearly a project for AEW. She isn’t bad at all, but I got a bit burned out on her with how many times she was featured when she showed up and that’s taking time to get over.

Post match Serena Deeb jumps Aminata as payback for Dynamite but Britt Baker makes the save.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn can’t believe the MxM Collection got fooled on Dynamite and aren’t done with them.

Conglomeration vs. Learning Tree

Chris Jericho is on commentary. Cassidy and Bill start things off with Cassidy putting his hands in the pockets and running the ropes before going out to the floor. Back in and another slide to the floor allows O’Reilly to come in as Bill is getting frustrated. Keith comes in and is quickly wrestled to the mat before they go outside as well. A running knee off the apron takes Keith down and Cassidy dives onto Bill as we take a break.

Back with Keith suplexing Cassidy and Bill coming in for some alternating splashes in the corners. Diamond Dust is broken up though and an assisted tornado DDT takes Bill down. Keith cuts off Cassidy on the top and slugs it out with O’Reilly. The ankle lock has Keith in trouble so Jericho comes to the ring for a distraction, which is broken up as well. Cassidy dives onto Bill and a high/low finishes Keith at 12:30.

Rating: B-. Pretty nice main event here with the feud continuing, even though Jericho and Mark Briscoe are the focal points at WrestleDream. The fans are always going to react to Cassidy and Bill looks more and more like a star every time he’s in the ring. Perfectly good main event here, even if it didn’t feel that important.

Results

Private Party/Katsuyori Shibata b. Young Bucks/Jack Perry – Victory roll to Nick

Kamille b. Zoey Lynn – Twisting neckbreaker

Queen Aminata b. Harley Cameron – Queen’s Crown

Conglomeration b. Learning Tree – High/low to Keith

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.