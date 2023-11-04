Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.3.23  

Rampage

Date: November 3, 2023

Location: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight

We are just over two weeks away from Full Gear and that probably has very little to do with this show. As is occasionally the case around here, the focal point is going to be an international match as we have a lucha three way, which has quite the potential. Other than that, we are likely to get more build towards Collision. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

Penta wastes no time in Fear Factoring Vikingo but Komander makes the save. Vikingo sends them outside for the big dive but Penta Sling Blades him on the floor. Back in and Vikingo hits a very twisting springboard splash onto Komander. Penta is back up with a big lip dive onto both of them, followed by the big chop to Vikingo. Komander gets chopped as well and we take a break.

Back with Penta striking away at Vikingo in the corner until a missed charge lets Vikingo kick him in the head. Komander is back in to take Vikingo down, setting up a springboard Canadian Destroyer. Penta kicks both of them down but Komander poisonranas him onto the apron. Vikingo dives into a superkick though, leaving Penta to hit a Gory Bomb and piledriver on the apron at the same time.

Back in and Penta hits a wicked spinning powerslam to Vikingo, who is back with a swinging Rock Bottom to plant Penta. Vikingo 630s Penta but Komander breaks it up. Komander’s implosion phoenix splash hits Vikingo but Penta Fear Factors Komander onto Vikingo for the pin at 12:40.

Rating: B. This is the kind of match where you know what you’re getting and that is not a bad thing. The match was all over the place with one bit of insanity after and it was hard to take your eyes off of it. These guys know what they are doing with this style of match and while it might not mean anything beyond this one show, it was a lot of fun and a good way to get the crowd hot again.

Sonjay Dutt and company cannot believe that Ortiz turned down his offer last week. Jay Lethal doesn’t care because he’s ready for Eddie Kingston anyway. With the team gone, Ortiz comes in to say he’ll deal with the team next week.

The Gunns vs. Matt Sydal/Christopher Daniels

Sydal strikes away on Austin to start and hands it off to Daniels, who avoids a charge in the corner. Colten gets in a cheap shot from the apron though and the Gunns get to take over. A running knee into a clothesline combination puts Daniels down and it’s Cardblade time. Back up and Daniels suplexes his way out of trouble, allowing the tag back to Sydal to clean house. The top rope Meteora gets two on Austin as everything breaks down. Daniels is sent outside, leaving Sydal to walk into 3:10 To Yuma for the pin at 4:30.

Rating: C. Just a quick win here to give the Gunns some momentum heading into their Ring Of Honor Tag Team Title shot. They’re as fine a team as any other to get one and it does tie into the Jay White Title shot. Other than that though, you have Daniels and Sydal as a jobber to the stars team in Ring Of Honor, making me wonder why this is happening on Rampage and not the Ring Of Honor show.

Post match the Gunns promise to take the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles.

Danhausen is back. Actually correction as he comes back in to say never mind as he’ll be back next week.

Ruby Soho talks about how she’s been in a downward spiral as of late but Saraya tells Soho to “stick with me kid” and she’ll be fine. Soho: “Kid? I’m older than you.”

Matt Menard wants to know what was up with Angelo Parker on Dynamite when they couldn’t beat Chris Jericho. Parker says he’s going to check on Daniel Garcia before his main event.

Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

Shafir takes her down to start and Blue needs an early breather. Blue gets in a throat snap across the middle rope and unloads on the floor. We take a break and come back with Shafir sweeping the leg. A kick to the back has Blue in more trouble but she kicks her way to freedom. Blue even bites her, much to Shafir’s shock, setting up a pair of superkicks and Code Blue for the pin at 8:10.

Rating: C. As opposed to the Gunns getting a win to advance towards something, this was the latest Blue win as she is on a bunch of shows but rarely gets elevated in any way. I know she has the whole black mist poisoning her thing and seems ready to fight Julia Hart, but it’s a little hard to get interested in her when she has been doing so many of the same things for months now.

Video on Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer.

Video on Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta.

Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta

They go to the mat to start and trade some early near falls until Garcia hits a basement dropkick. Trent breaks up the Garcia dance and sends him outside for the middle rope moonsault. A brainbuster on the floor drops Garcia and we take a break. Back with Trent hitting a superplex for two but Garcia snaps off a belly to back suplex.

Trent comes back with a half and half suplex into a Death Valley Driver for two of his own. They trade German suplexes and slug it out until Trent hits a running knee. A piledriver gives Trent two more and they forearm it out. Garcia grabs a piledriver for two and puts on a crossface for the tap at 13:03.

Rating: C+. The wrestling was good enough and they got more time than any other match on the show, but this couldn’t have felt more like a forgettable midcard match if they tried. This came off like AEW forgot they needed a main event for the show and just threw two talented wrestlers in the ring. It wasn’t about the match quality, but rather about feeling that this match didn’t matter, which isn’t helping Rampage’s reputation.

Post match Garcia calls out MJF for a World Title shot. He almost calls himself a professional wrestler but stops to say he’s a sports entertainer to end the show.

Results

Penta El Zero Miedo b. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo – Fear Factor to Vikingo

The Gunns b. Matt Sydal/Christopher Daniels – 3:10 To Yuma to Sydal

Skye Blue b. Marina Shafir – Code Blue

Daniel Garcia b. Trent Beretta – Crossface

