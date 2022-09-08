Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 09.07.22  

Dynamite

Date: September 7, 2022

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

And then, everything changed again. AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Trios Champions Kenny Omega/the Young Bucks got in a hue bar fight and the question now is what happens to the titles. Odds are this is going to be a huge night of change, which is not what you want after a major pay per view. Let’s get to it.

We open with a look at MJF returning as the Joker and winning the Casino Ladder Match, with help from Stokely Hathaway and company.

AEW President Tony Khan joins us (in a VERY rare appearance) to announce that the Trios and World Titles are both vacated. The Trios Titles will be crowned tonight as Death Triangle meets the Best Friends. The World Title will be crowned in a tournament, with the finals at Grand Slam on September 21.

Here are the brackets:

Chris Jericho

Bye

Hangman Page

Brian Danielson

Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin

Jon Moxley

Bye

The Trios Titles are fine but yes, it’s ANOTHER TOURNAMENT and apparently based on past accomplishments. One would think this would be about the #1 and #2 ranked contenders fighting for the title, but that would imply that the rankings had any meaning in AEW. What matters here is that the tournament is going to be over in just two weeks on a grand stage, but I really could have gone with another way to get there instead of AEW’s favorite way of crowning a champion.

Here is MJF, in a Buffalo Bills jersey, to hype up the crowd. He asks how happy people are to see him and says yeah he meant most of what he said last time he was on Dynamite. The fans get an apology for calling them stupid marks and yes that honey in the front row can hit him up after the show. The World Title has been vacated so the Tournament Of Champions is coming to crown a new World Champion.

There is one person who deserves to be champion but he is willing to work smart instead of hard. What we need right now is a leader and he tells the story of Moses, but MJF is better than Moses. Cue Jon Moxley to interrupt and after his Undertaker length entrance, he gets in the ring to say MJF is full of it. MJF turns on the crowd (Tony: “He’s back.”) and sticks it to the Buffalo fans. He talks about how the only Khan worth anything in wrestling is Jolly Old St. Nick but as his all time favorite wrestler, the Game, said, MJF being the World Champion is best for business.

Moxley says MJF needs to be out of the ring right now but MJF takes his shirt off. After that takes some time, MJF bails anyway. Moxley: “Your music sucks.” Anyway, Moxley says that he wants the title back and it is time for someone to take the shot. He needs to be the best and he is taking the shot because it is time to be a legend. You could feel the emotion here, but the better part is that MJF is back.

Trios Titles: Best Friends vs. Death Triangle

For the vacant titles and Danhausen and Alex Abrahantes are here too. Pac and Orange Cassidy start things off but Pac isn’t down for that. Instead Penta comes in for the pose off until Cassidy snaps off a headscissors. Everything breaks down and Death Triangle is sent outside for the big flip dive.

We take a break and come back with Cassidy in trouble but they head outside for Danhausen vs. Abrahantes. Cursing ensues so Danhausen tries the same on Pac, earning himself a shot to the face. Back in and the hot tag brings in Pac to clean house but Trent gets in a shot of his own to take over. Soul Food into the half nelson suplex drops Fenix and we get the Big Hug.

Back up and Fenix fires off the kicks but Death Triangle has to superkick him out of the Crunchie. The Orange Punch knocks Penta into the Crunchie for two with Pac making a save. An assisted Canadian Destroyer drops Trent and the spike Fear Factor hits Taylor. Instead of covering, Pac dives onto the other two, leaving Pac to hit the Black Arrow for the pin and the titles at 11:59.

Rating: B. This was about as good of a choice as they could have made as Death Triangle might be the most established trio in all of AEW. Let them have the titles and do their wacky stuff, which should be more interesting than whatever Elite melodrama we were supposed to get. The Best Friends were doing their serious version here and the whole thing worked well, as it was all about getting some new champions crowned.

Dark Order gets interrupted by Jose the Assistant, who has been sent by Andrade El Idolo to hire 10. John Silver isn’t having that Andrade and Rush come up, with 10 seeming interested.

We recap the Interim Women’s Title match, with Britt Baker costing Jamie Hayter the title.

Hayter won’t talk to Baker.

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

Non-title. Ford, with Kip Sabian in her corner, takes Storm down with a headscissors to start but gets knocked into the corner. The running hip attack misses and Ford bails to the floor, where she sends Storm into the steps and we take a break. Back with Storm knocking her into the corner and hitting the hip attack. The jumping DDT finishes Ford at 5:53. Not enough shown to rate but it was just below a squash for Storm.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker yell about Action Bronson interfering after Hook beat Parker.

Bronson says he’ll be at Grand Slam.

Here is the Acclaimed but Swerve Strickland cuts them off and says he has a joke for them: Acclaimed as AEW Tag Team Champions! Billy Gunn cuts them off and says this isn’t Swerve’s house anymore. Anthony Bowens says the rematch is in two weeks in New York City and they’re taking home the gold because everyone loves the Acclaimed. They have to change the titles there right?

Chris Jericho talks about finding the Fountain of Youth and drinking it in man. After beating Bryan Danielson, he is the greatest wrestler in history. This is his company and championship and no one is taking that away from him EVER. As for this Friday, Sammy Guevara is ready to beat Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia is winning the Ring Of Honor Pure Title tonight. Sammy didn’t hear him because he was admiring Jericho’s abs.

TNT Title: Wardlow vs. Tony Nese

Nese, with Mark Sterling, is challenging. A headbutt and lariat sets up the three movement Powerbomb Symphony to retain the title at 1:30. That was such a squash that it made up for Wardlow’s music not playing, Wardlow saying “where’s my music” and his old theme playing before the match by mistake.

Post match Wardlow loads up a powerbomb on Sterling but Josh Woods makes the save. Wardlow says he is tired of hearing that he is being misused and this is still WARDLOW’S WORLD!

Video on Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara, with Darby talking about how they have been competing since AEW started. He’ll throw in a bonus: no Sting when they fight on Rampage.

Tournament Of Champions First Round: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page

William Regal is on commentary. Feeling out process to start with Danielson grabbing a headlock to no avail. A chop sends Danielson outside but he is right back in for a takedown into a double knee stomp. Danielson kicks away in the corner but gets sent outside. That doesn’t go well for Page, who is sent shoulder first into the post and we take a break.

Back with Danielson chopping away even more but getting caught in the fall away slam to the floor. Danielson gets back in and walks into a Death Valley Driver for two but Danielson takes him back down for two of his own. Page gets sent to the apron and we take a break. Back with Page hitting a sitout powerbomb for two but Danielson ties him in the Tree of Woe for some kicks to the chest. A belly to back superplex is broken up so Page hits a discus lariat for two.

Danielson is able to pull him into the LeBell Lock but Page slips out again. Back up and Danielson takes him down by the arm for another LeBell Lock, which is escaped as well. Danielson charges into the Deadeye for a very close two but Page misses a moonsault. Danielson’s running knee connects to send Page outside, where his suicide dive is countered into a powerbomb onto the apron. Page hits the moonsault to the floor, but the Buckshot Lariat is countered into a bridging O’Connor Roll for the pin at 22:50.

Rating: A-. Yeah of course this was great as Danielson can do no wrong while Page is able to have a very good match with a lot of people. This was a great way for Danielson to come back as it isn’t like Page was going to lose much in a match like this one. They had a long wrestling match here and it was very well put together, which shouldn’t be a shock at all.

Jungle Boy is ready to take out Christian Cage. As for Luchasaurus, it was appropriate that Luchasaurus carried him to the ring for so many years, because Jungle Boy carried his entire career. At All Out, it felt like an anchor was taken off of him and he has never been happier.

Stokely Hathaway and company come out for a chat but he is told they are out of time. Hathaway grabs the production guy by the throat, demands respect, and then drops him with a mic shot. Hathaway’s guys beat the production guy down.

Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood are ready for their Ring Of Honor World Title match on Rampage.

Here’s what’s coming at various shows.

Ring Of Honor Pure Title: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

Garcia is challenging and gets rapped to the ring. Feeling out process to start and they fight over a lockup before falling outside. We take a break and come back with Garcia coming up for an exchange of chops, with Yuta hitting a snap suplex. Garcia snaps off some suplexes and a running shot to the face gets two.

Back up and Yuta grabs some rolling German suplexes, only to have Garcia come back with his own. Then they trade German suplexes until Garcia hits a middle rope release German superplex, with Yuta landing on the back of his head (yow) as we take a break. Back with Garcia winning a slap off and putting on the Dragonslayer. With that broken up, Garcia does it again and bends back to make Yuta tap at 16:00.

Rating: B. These matches are still a good concept, though they feel out of place on such a high energy show as Dynamite. Garcia had to win here after everything he has done, though now we get to continue the wrestler vs. sports entertainer deal with him. Very technical match, though I’m not sure how well it served as a main event.

Post match Bryan Danielson comes out as the Code Of Honor is adhered to (they shake hands). Danielson then puts the title around Garcia’s waist as an aghast Chris Jericho comes out to end the show.

Results

Death Triangle b. Best Friends – Black Arrow to Taylor

Toni Storm b. Penelope Ford – Jumping DDT

Wardlow b. Tony Nese – Powerbomb Symphony

Bryan Danielson b. Hangman Page – O’Connor roll

Daniel Garcia b. Wheeler Yuta – Dragonslayer

