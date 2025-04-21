Hall’s FSW Future Women’s Legends Tournament Review  

Future Legends Women’s Tournament

Date: April 20, 2025

Location: FSW Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: CLAS, MJ Holiday

I’ve been wanting to see more from Future Stars Of Wrestling as it’s a local promotion in Las Vegas but it has mainly been hosting other events this Wrestlemania Weekend. This might not be the best way to look at the promotion but it’s as good as we’re getting here. I’m not sure what to expect here other than some women having a tournament so let’s get to it.

Apparently everyone in the tournament is 25 or under for a bit of a nice touch.

The ring announcer introduces the show but her microphone is very low and I can barely understand a word she is saying.

Future Women’s Legends Tournament First Round: Carolina Cruz vs. Alice Blair vs. Zamaya

MK Bandit is here with Zamaya. Blair sends the two of them together so Cruz stops to dance, followed by a rollup for two each. Cruz’s double bulldog is countered into a double belly to back suplex and it’s Blair basement dropkicking Zamaya for two. Back up and Zamaya stacks them up in the corner for a double running hip attack and a Samoan drop gets two on Cruz.

A clothesline gives Blair two on Zamaya with Blair having to make the save. Cruz hits a double dropkick and a double DDT before taking Bandit out on the floor. Zamaya gets dropped outside as well, leaving Cruz to grab a stretch muffler with a bodyscissors to make Blair tap at 8:20.

Rating: C. This was the Cruz show and that’s not the worst thing to see. She is a former NXT star and it makes sense to put her out there as a focal point. Blair didn’t do much here and Zamaya felt like a monster. It’s not a great match but it made Cruz feel like a bigger star than the other two, which was likely the point.

Future Women’s Legends Tournament First Round: Jazmin Allure vs. Maggie Lee

Allure has been in AEW before while Lee recently debuted in TNA. Lee isn’t having this waiting thing and knocks her off the top during the posing, which is what a villain should do. The beating continues on the floor and they go inside, where Lee gets two at the opening bell. Allure sends her flying for a crash into the corner and a basement dropkick gets two. Lee gets in a cheap shot though and chokes on the ropes before choking on the ropes some more.

The surfboard keeps Allure in trouble and Lee has the evil grin going strong. That’s broken up and Allure hits a quick faceplant for two so she goes up top. A Samoan driver pulls Allure down for two as commentary is already complaining about the speed of the count. Allure is back up with a knockdown into a nice frog splash for two and it’s time to strike it out. Lee staggers her into a kneeling tombstone for the pin at 6:32.

Rating: C+. It isn’t hard to see why these two are getting attention from other promotions as they have the talent to get noticed. Lee has enough of a look to her and was good enough in the ring to back it up. On the other hand, you have Allure, who seemed to be a fairly well rounded star, or at least as well rounded as you can show yourself being in a relatively short match.

Future Women’s Legends Tournament First Round: Jada Stone vs. Maya World

In something you don’t often see, half of the commentary team leaves because they have a flight to catch to get back home after Wrestlemania Weekend. Someone else jumps in to take his place as they trade wrist control and headlocks to get things going. Stone ducks a clothesline but World flips out of a headscissors. They go to the mat for an exchange of near falls, with World hitting a northern lights suplex for two.

Stone misses a charge into the corner but comes back with a kick to the head for two. A running dropkick in the corner gives Stone two but World fights up and strikes away for a breather. Stone comes back with a cutter though and they’re both down. Back up and World misses a split legged moonsault, with Stone missing a Spiral Tap to keep things even. World hits a missile dropkick into a sitout powerbomb for two and they’re both down again. They forearm it out until Stone sends her throat first into the ropes. A handspring Stunner finishes World at 9:01.

Rating: B-. These two got a bit more time and that isn’t a bit surprise either. Stone has done well in the matches where I’ve seen her show up, with World doing well enough at the same time. This was treated as a bigger match than the others so far and it isn’t a surprise to see her moving on to the title match.

Future Women’s Legends Tournament First Round: Brittnie Brooks vs. Kiah Dream

Dream takes her down with a headlock to start but Brooks reverses into an armbar. Back up and an armdrag sends Dream into the corner and a big boot sends her outside. Rather than follow her out though, Brooks lets Dream get back inside for a Russian legsweep. The chinlock goes on for a bit before Brooks fights up, only to be pulled into a full nelson with the legs. Brooks fights up again and hits a running hip attack in the corner for two but the Dream Catcher (jumping cutter) puts Brooks down for two. Back up and Brooks hits a quick Nightmare On Helms Street for the pin at 8:02.

Rating: C+. Brooks is someone else who has been featured quite a bit this weekend and that makes a good deal of sense. She has a good look to her and feels like a star no matter what she is doing. Dream didn’t get to do as much here, but Brooks feels like someone that will be getting a chance as an underdog fighting from beneath.

Futures Title: Marcus Mathers vs. Bryce Saturn vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy vs. Matt Vandagriff

Vandagriff is defending and this is a non-tournament men’s match. Saturn gets triple teamed to start, which is enough for him to get knocked to the floor. The remaining three trade armdrags and then try stereo dropkicks for a standoff. Vandagriff snaps off a double hurricanrana to send them to the floor but Saturn breaks up the dive. Saturn won’t dive of course but here is Bodhi with a high crossbody to put him down.

Mathers comes back in so Saturn can take him down, followed by a neckbreaker/DDT/big boot combination (that wasn’t bad). A suplex gets two on Bodhi but Mathers is back up for the comeback. Mathers hits a middle rope Stunner for two on Saturn, only for Vandagriff to come in with a top rope forearm.

Bodhi makes the save this time, followed by a top rope cutter on Saturn. Vandagriff pulls Bodhi out of the air for a buckle bomb, followed by Saturn’s powerbomb for two. All four get back in and Bodhi tornado DDTs Vandagriff, kicking the other two to the floor at the same time. A big flip dive takes out Saturn and Mathers, followed by a 450 to Vandagriff for the pin and the title at 10:05.

Rating: B-. This was your usual four way match with everyone flying around and doing their stuff as fast as they could. Bodhi is someone who has been making some appearances throughout the weekend and given that his name is “Young Prodigy”, it would seem that there is something to him. Saturn was a decent heel and the fans seemed to be against him, so he is doing something well enough.

Future Women’s Legends Title: Brittnie Brooks vs. Jada Stone vs. Maggie Lee vs. Carolina Cruz

Elimination rules for the vacant title. Cruz and Brooks are knocked to the floor to start with Stone and Lee following to keep up the beatings. All four are back inside and, after a handshake, Cruz grabs a handshake on Brooks. Stone pulls Brooks outside and hammers away, leaving Lee to roll Cruz up for the elimination at 2:50.

Back in and Brooks gets double teamed by Stone and Lee. A double suplex is broken up though and everyone is down for a breather. Lee goes after Stone and gets kicked in the face, setting up the handspring Stunner (which doesn’t really work as Stone springboards but then stops for the Stunner) to get rid of Lee at 5:55. Stone hits a basement dropkick to the back for two and she stomps away for two more. A kick to the head in the corner gives Stone two more but Brooks fights back. Some shots to the face set up the Nightmare On Helm Street to give Brooks the title at 8:29.

Rating: C+. There isn’t much to be said here as this was about making Brooks look like a star, which went well enough. Cruz was barely a factor, Lee felt like someone I could go for more of (and I can get that in TNA) and Stone appears to be a star who has already started to move beyond shows at this level. That’s quite the collection of talent and it made for a decent main event.

Brooks gets her belt and we’re out fast.

