Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 1.6.22  

Impact Wrestling

Date: January 6, 2022

Location: Sam’s Town Live, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

We’re back after two weeks off for the first show of the year but it is also the go home show for Hard To Kill. Last year ended with Matt Cardona accidentally hitting his fiance Chelsea Green in the head with a chair, thanks to Moose. That is not going to sit well and now it might be time for revenge. Let’s get to it.

The opening recap looks at the contract signing when Matt Cardona accidentally chaired Chelsea Green down.

Opening sequence.

Tasha Steelz/Lady Frost/Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering/Jordynne Grace/Rosemary

Well I guess Green is ok. Savannah Evans and Havok are the seconds here. Ellering headlocks Steelz to start before taking her down without much trouble. A gutwrench toss into the corner brings Frost in so Ellering shoulders her down in a hurry. It’s off to Rosemary vs. Steelz, with the latter being knocked into the corner. A sliding clothesline gives Rosemary two and the Upside Down goes on.

The seconds get in a bit of a fight on the floor but it doesn’t seem to matter as Ellering beats up Steelz even more. It’s off to Frost, who gets beaten up again so Green comes in for a change. Green kicks Ellering to the floor and that means a big dive onto the pile. Frost dives onto all of them and it’s Ellering and Green going back inside. Ellering can’t get a fireman’s carry so Green hits the Unprettier for the pin at 7:13.

Rating: C. This was pretty much one sided until Green came in and more or less dominated. That made it a great showcase for her, but there is only so much you can do in a six woman tag without much time. Also, I’m assuming we are going to get something else about her chair shot, because that’s kind of a big thing to leave hanging.

Video on Moose and his path of destruction on the way to the World Title.

Moose is ready to hurt Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey to stay champion. He isn’t going to complain about the numbers game because he is too awesome to do that.

Hard To Kill rundown.

Trailer for The Free Fall, a movie sponsoring Hard To Kill.

Jonah vs. Jake Something

Jonah powers him into the corner to start before grinding away on a headlock. Jake is back with some shoulders, including a flying one to drop Jonah as we take a break. Back with Jonah working on a waistlock but Jake fights out and shoulders Jonah to the floor. The big dive takes Jonah down and they head back inside so Jake can hammer away. Jonah isn’t having that and blasts him with a hard clothesline. The top rope splash (Striker: “Like a Tsunami!”) finishes Jake at 6:37.

Rating: C+. There is something to be said about two strong wrestlers hitting each other really hard for a few minutes. Jonah could be a big deal around here, with that splash alone being worth a look. Other than that, you have Jake, who hasn’t been around long and could be something if he had a name that actually sounded good.

Post match here is Josh Alexander to go after Jonah but Jonah runs him over. Jonah grabs a table and drives it into Alexander’s already bad ribs, setting up the top rope splash to put Alexander through said table.

Video on Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James in a Texas Deathmatch at Hard To Kill.

Masha Slamovich vs. Sandra Moore

Slamovich strikes away and finishes with a scoop brainbuster at 43 seconds. Well that was an effective debut.

Steve Maclin is ready for his one on one X-Division Title match at Hard To Kill. Gail Kim comes in to say if Maclin loses, he never gets another shot.

We get a sitdown interview between Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Green says she is fine after the chair shot because she is a wrestler and has taken worse. She is worried about how it is going to impact Matt’s chances at winning the World Title. Green talks about how great Cardona is and knows she is looking at the next World Champion. Cardona seems happy.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Mickie James is on commentary and Matthew Rehwoldt is in Purrazzo’s corner. Purrazzo jumps Martinez during her entrance and we start in a hurry. The beating is on in the corner and Purrazzo stomps away while working on the arm. Martinez fights up but gets taken right back down without much effort.

Purrazzo stays on the arm before going off to a chinlock. That’s broken up and Martinez snaps off a spinebuster for two and they head to the apron. Something like a spear takes Purrazzo down and we go to a break. Back with Martinez forearming away and snapping off a half and half suplex. Some knees to the face give Martinez two more and the Air Raid Crash connects….only to have Purrazzo reverse into the Venus de Milo for the tap at 13:39.

Rating: C+. This took some time to get going and Martinez only got to do a little bit near the end. That being said, Purrazzo needed to win here as she has the big title match coming up on Saturday. At the same time, Martinez has been signed to AEW and doesn’t need to win here, so this was about as logical of a path as they had.

Post match Purrazzo and James have the big staredown because they still can’t make contact.

The IInspiration are ready for their new talk show, All About II, with Jai with an I. They mock the Influence, who come in to accuse them of ripping off their talk show. Yelling and hair pulling ensues. The Influence goes after the belts but that’s too far and the IInspiration leave.

Josh Alexander is pretty banged up after Jonah attacked him earlier.

Madman Fulton/Ace Austin vs. Hernandez/Johnny Swinger

Austin and Fulton jump them from behind to start and the beating is on in a hurry. Hernandez takes Swinger into the corner and the villains start taking turns beating him up. Swinger finally crawls through Fulton’s legs and brings in Hernandez with the slingshot shoulder. That’s about it for the offense though as Fulton hits a swinging Downward Spiral, setting up an assisted splash to give Austin the pin at 3:26.

Rating: D+. This was short and to the point as it is easy to watch Swinger getting beaten up. Swinger is one of the best comedy goofs on the show and you can have him do this over and over. Austin and Fulton are a fine team, though it would be nice to see Austin winning something here or there.

Post match the beating stays on, with Swinger leaving as Hernandez’s arm is crushed with a chair.

W. Morrissey says he didn’t have anyone to help him get back from rock bottom. He doesn’t know why he wanted to be partners with Moose because he is better on his own. He doesn’t need fans or friends, because on Saturday, he will be winning the World Title alone. Just like he likes it.

Hard To Kill rundown.

Heath vs. Karl Anderson

The winner’s team gets the advantage in Saturday’s Hardcore War and the rest of the teams are all here too. The brawl on the floor is teased at the bell so the referee ejects everyone but the two inside as we take a break. Back with Anderson being sent into the corner and out to the floor, where Heath is sent into the steps.

They head back inside with Heath’s arm being sent into the buckle so Anderson can grab the armbar. That’s broken up and Heath slugs away, setting up an atomic drop for two. Anderson uses a referee distraction to take Heath down by the arm again. The Gun Stun finishes Heath at 10:42.

Rating: C-. Not much of a match here and the ending isn’t exactly the biggest surprise. That’s a fine way to go and the villain getting the win is the right way to go. At the same time though, you’re only going to be able to get so much out of Anderson vs. Heath in a ten minute match. It wasn’t terrible, but at least they did what they needed to do.

Post match everyone else comes in and the big brawl is on with all of the weapons coming in. Striker runs down the card again as the fight is still on to end the show.

Results

Tasha Steelz/Lady Frost/Chelsea Green b. Rachael Ellering/Jordynne Grace/Rosemary – Unprettier to Ellering

Jonah b. Jake Something – Top rope splash

Masha Slamovich b. Sandra Moore – Scoop brainbuster

Deonna Purrazzo b. Mercedes Martinez – Venus de Milo

Ace Austin/Madman Fulton b. Hernandez/Johnny Swinger – Splash to Hernandez

Karl Anderson b. Heath – Gun Stun

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.