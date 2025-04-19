Hall’s Progress Chapter 179 Review  

Progress Chapter 179: Las Vegas

Date: April 18, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Jack Farmer, Rich Bocchini, Veda Scott

We’re back to Progress again as they are invading Wrestlemania Weekend for at least the second year in a row. This is the British promotion which has been around for quite a good while but might not be as great as it once was. I had a good time at least year’s show though and hopefully they can replicate that here. Let’s get to it.

Note that I do not follow Progress so I apologize in advance for any plot or character points I might miss.

Opening sequence.

Lykos Gym vs. Boisterous Behavior

That would be Kid Lykos/Kid Lykos II vs. Leon Slater/Man Like DeReiss as commentary spends the introductions talking about how tired both the wrestlers/commentary teams are. Lykos II takes Slater into the corner to start but gets grabbed by the throat for his efforts. That’s broken up and Lykos comes in for his brainbuster. I know this because he shouts BRAINBUSTER, with commentary implying that it never works when he shouts like that.

DeReiss comes in and runs Lykos over to get him into the corner, meaning choking can ensue. The chinlock goes on and DeReiss puts Lykos down for two more. Lykos gets in a jawbreaker but gets pulled into something like a powerbomb. Instead of planting him though, DeReiss brings in Slater for a stomp and then just drops Lykos. Weird move. Anyway, Lykos flips over Slater out of the corner and rolls over to bring in Lykos II. Everything breaks down and Slater gives Lykos II a Lethal Combination.

Lykos II Is right back with Lo Mein Pain for two and a double kick in the corner rocks Slater again. DeReiss has to spear Lykos II into the cover for the save (that looked good) and everyone is down for a bit. DeReiss breaks up the double brainbuster and Behavior hit stereo running kicks in the corner. Lykos II gets his knees up to block DeReiss’ 450 and the super brainbuster brings Slater down in a big crash. Lykos II’s brainbuster finishes Slater at 11:23.

Rating: B-. Perfectly nice start to the show here with the Gym being a good example of what happens around here. I’m not sure I get the appeal of either Lykos but they had a nice match here, with Boisterous Behavior being solid opponents. As usual, a tag match is a good way to open a show and it worked well here.

WXW Unified World Title: 1 Called Manders vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Tate Mayfairs

Manders is defending. Mayfairs and Manders stare each other down so Mathers grabs a headlock on the Manders, which doesn’t go that well. A neckbreaker drops Manders and he rolls outside, leaving Mayfairs to take over on Mathers. Back in and Manders chops away at Mayfairs before planting Mathers as well.

Manders’ elbows miss though and he falls out to the floor, with Mathers Blue Thunder Bombing Mayfairs for two. Mayfairs drops Manders again and hits a top rope elbow for two, with Mathers making the save. Mathers cutters Mayfairs and flip dives onto Manders on the floor. Back in and Manders blasts Mathers with the lariat to retain at 8:22.

Rating: B-. Better stuff here with Manders getting to do his power stuff and fighting off the other two. Manders isn’t someone who does anything groundbreaking but he does the old cowboy style well enough that it’s rather effective. Mathers and Mayfairs were fine challengers here and all three interacted well enough.

Mike D. Vecchio vs. Kuro

Kuro knocks him to the floor to start and hits an early suicide dive before knocking Vecchio into the crowd. They go inside for some running boots to Vecchio in the corner but Vecchio kicks him down. Vecchio goes outside and catches a running flip dive (dang) for a powerbomb onto the apron. A hard forearm to the back has Kuro in more trouble, followed by a running big boot back inside. Vecchio throws him down again and hits a gutwrench helicopter bomb for the win at 7:14.

Rating: C. I’ve only seen a bit of Vecchio but his look alone is going to get him some shots. Hopefully he can get the experience and in-ring skills to back it up because that could make him quite the prospect. It was just a step above a squash, but I can go for seeing a possible star on the bigger stage.

Respect is shown post match.

Women’s Title: Vert Vixen vs. Rhio vs. Nina Samuels

Samuels is defending. Rhio wastes no time in running Vixen over for two, with Samuels hiding on the floor. They all head outside with Rhio taking over, setting up an Irish Curse to Vixen back inside. Samuels makes the save and tries to team up with Vixen, earning herself a headlock. Vixen knocks her down for two but Rhio is in for some standing switches.

Samuels knocks Vixen to the floor before sending both of them into the corner for the running knees to the back. With Vixen in trouble, Rhio is back in with a double dropkick to both of them to take over. A fisherman’s neckbreaker puts Vixen down and Samuels gets dropped as well. Vixen is back up to knock Rhio down and the Blue Thunder Bomb gets two on Samuels.

The Game Over brainbuster gives Vixen two on Samuels with Rhio making another save. Samuels rolls Rhio up for two, even with a handful of trunks. Rhio package piledrives Samuels but Vixen pulls the referee out at two. Vixen posts Rhio but Samuels pulls her down by the hair. A powerbomb spun into a knee to the face lets Samuels retain the title at 11:44.

Rating: B-. Rhio and Vixen felt like the big grudge here and it felt like a feud that could have some legs. At the same time you had Samuels, who was in over her head but was smart enough to come in and steal some shots here and there. Having Samuels win clean in the end was a surprise, but they made it work here.

Post match Rhio package piledrives Vixen to leave her laying. That sounds rematchish.

Proteus Title: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Adam Priest vs. Charles Crowley vs. Effy vs. Simon Miller

Miller is defending and this is one fall to a finish. Hauser is better known as an Emmy Award winning actor who happens to be a huge wrestling fan. Hold on though as Crowley grabs his helmet and reaches in to pull out…a fist to punch a bunch of people. Miller knocks Crowley outside but gets caught by Effy’s atomic drop.

Effy ties Priest up in the ropes with something like a Tarantula but Crowley makes the save with a discus forearm. Hauser is up with a running flip dive off the apron, leaving Miller to hit a suicide dive onto the pile. Back in and Crowley hits a springboard cutter for two on Miller but Hauser comes in for the save. A Russian legsweep drops Effy and a middle rope headbutt gets two. Hold on though as Effy goes after Hauser’s nipples but they don’t seem to feel pain.

Effy knocks him down and hits some running seated sentons, only for a third to hit raised knees. Back in and Priest piledrives Hauser for two but Crowley clears Priest out again. Effy gives Crowley and Miller a double noggin knocker before a legdrop gets two on Miller. Back up and Miller’s spear hits Effy but Crowley comes in to mist Miller down. Hauser is up with a pop up Samoan drop to Crowley, only for Priest to hit Hauser with a chair. Priest loads up something but Hauser hits a hammerlock Downward Spiral onto the chair to pin Priest for the title at 8:48.

Rating: C+. Well. Why not? Hauser is someone who has clearly found something he loves in wrestling and is putting in the effort to turn this into something. It’s not like he’s headlining Wrestlemania or anything and this might get Progress some much needed attention. He basically won the title on a fluke and will get to hold it until they’re ready for a big deal to take it from him. It’s a nice little headline and that’s all it needed to be.

Hauser is stunned as he gets the title and poses for a bit.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Cara Noir

Somehow, I have never actually seen a Noir match. Suzuki gets the MURDER GRANDPA chant and kicks at the legs a bit before going after an armbar. Noir spins out of a headscissors and gets up so they can slowly trade chops. Suzuki pulls him down into a Fujiwara armbar and twists the fingers around.

That’s broken up and they go to the apron to slug it out, only for Suzuki to pull him into another armbar. They go outside where Noir’s arm is sent into the post, meaning it’s time for more finger twisting. Another slugout goes to Suzuki and it’s time for a seated armbar back inside. Suzuki switches over to a half crab, followed by a quickly broken ankle lock.

Noir kicks away, including a sliding kick to the face, only for Suzuki to kick him down again. They chop and forearm it out again until one big forearm puts Noir down. Back up and Noir hits an enziguri into a rear naked choke…and Suzuki flips him forward, with Noir landing ON HIS HEAD. Suzuki grabs a choke and finishes with the Gotch style piledriver at 13:34.

Rating: D+. For months, all I’ve heard about Noir is that no one wrestles like him and he can do all kinds of impressive things. All I saw here was Suzuki doing his thing and dominating Noir, who was mostly just trying to do the same thing Suzuki was doing. This didn’t show me a thing about Noir but rather that Suzuki is going to have his match and nothing else.

Progress World Title: Luke Jacobs vs. Michael Oku

Oku, with Amira, is challenging. They slug it out at the bell with Jacobs getting the better of things until a hurricanrana sends him outside. The big flip dive takes Jacobs down again but he catches another one to send Oku onto the apron. Back in and Jacobs slowly hammers away, setting up a slam to keep Oku in trouble. The crossface shots to the jaw rock Oku, who manages to come back with a missile dropkick.

A pair of DDTs gives Oku two and we slow down a bit. The half crab is broken up and Jacobs forearms the heck out of him. That just earns Jacobs an enziguri so he smashes Oku with a lariat. They go to the stage where Jacobs hits a suplex but stops to argue with Amira. That’s enough of a distraction for Oku to get a running start and hit a hue dive to drop Jacobs.

Back in and a frog splash gets two but Jacobs lariats him into a pop up powerbomb for two. The mostly out of it Oku is put on the top for a superplex, followed by a German suplex to drop Oku again. Somehow Oku is fine enough to grab a half crab, which is broken up as well so Oku blasts him with a superkick.

The frog splash sets up another half crab, with Jacobs doing a rather dramatic crawl over to the ropes. Jacobs is back up and gets taken down by a clothesline but is still able to uppercut him out of the air. A lariat gives Jacobs one, followed by another for the pin to retain at 17:08.

Rating: B. These guys told a good story out there and Jacobs got to beat a big name clean in the middle of the ring. Oku is someone who has built up a nice reputation so beating him is a nice moment for Jacobs. He’s been champion for almost a year now and there is a good chance that he’ll hold it for a few more months at least. This was a good win on a fairly big stage and that should be a nice boost for Jacobs. He doesn’t have the deepest style as he’s mainly just a powerhouse, but it still works.

Results

Lykos Gym b. Boisterous Behavior – Brainbuster to Slater

1 Called Manders b. Tate Mayfairs and Marcus Mathers – Lariat to Mathers

Mike D. Vecchio b. Kuro – Gutwrench helicopter bomb

Nina Samuels b. Rhio and Vert Vixen – Spinning knee to Vixen’s face

Paul Walter Hauser b. Adam Priest, Effy, Simon Miller and Charles Crowley – Hammerlock Downard Spiral onto a chair to Priest

Minoru Suzuki b. Cara Noir – Gotch style piledriver

Luke Jacobs b. Michael Oku – Lariat

