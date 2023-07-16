Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 7.14.23  

Rampage

Date: July 14, 2023

Location: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone

We have to be about done with this Canadian tour as the thing just keeps going. This week we’ll get to find out the other finalist in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament, plus whatever else Excalibur went through oh so quickly earlier this week on Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

Keith Lee/Dustin Rhodes vs. Angelo Parker/Matt Menard

Lee slams both of them around to start and then slams Dustin onto them for a bonus. Dustin grabs an armbar on Menard before hitting the drop down uppercut. Menard manages to send him outside for a ram into the corner as the villains manage to take over. A clothesline gives Menard two as we take a break.

Back with Dustin hitting a backdrop but Lee has been knocked to the floor so there’s no tag. The snap powerslam allows that tag a few seconds later though and it’s Lee coming in to clean house. Lee throws Rhodes at the two of them but gets caught with a double DDT for two. Dustin is back in to clean house and the Supernova finishes Parker at 9:50.

Rating: C. This went on for a bit but Lee has been looking a lot more like his old self in recent weeks. If nothing else, shaving the beard is that much of an improvement. Dustin is right there to look good at just about everything as well and they got to beat up a couple of goons. Nice opener here, even if it’s hard to imagine Lee and Rhodes going anywhere.

It’s QTV time, with Harley Cameron being proud of the success of her rap video. We cut to Johnny TV, who challenges the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to a six man tag.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen

Taya spears her down to start and hits a curb stomp for the pin at 24 seconds. The first eight seconds were slow and the last eight seconds were a bit better, but the middle eight seconds were as good as you were ever going to get. Right up there with Thesz vs. O’Connor.

Post match here are the Outcasts, with Toni Storm calling Taya a loser. And it’s because she’s a Canadian! Storm says she’s beaten everyone, but Taya says they’ve never fought. The challenge is on for Battle of the Belts, with Storm eventually being pushed into accepting.

Hook is having lunch and accepts Jungle Boy’s challenge for a title match next week. He’s tired of chasing Jungle Boy around.

Trent Beretta vs. Lance Archer

Chuck Taylor and Jake Roberts are here too. Archer chokes on the rope to start but Trent knocks him to the floor for a dive. Back up and Archer nails a clothesline as we take a break. We come back with Trent hitting a running knee and a piledriver for two. Archer crossbodies him down but the chokeslam is countered into a rollup for two. Beretta hits another running knee but Archer knees him on top. The Blackout and a hard lariat finish Beretta at 8:55.

Rating: C+. They were hitting each other rather hard here, but what I liked about this match was Archer was up against some bigger competition for a change. You can only beat so many jobbers before it stops mattering so switching him up to someone like Trent, who is at least a name, is a good idea.

Post match Archer beats up Taylor as well but here is Orange Cassidy comes out for the save. Well, kind of save as Archer chokes him down, with Roberts taking the backpack with the International Title. Cassidy can come get it (in the already announced title match) at Battle Of The Belts.

Video on Jeff Jarrett and company, plus Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, who will be in the Royal Rampage.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo

Don Callis is here too and gets in the ring to introduce Mentallo as the childhood friend of Kenny Omega. Callis tells Takeshita to kill him (in Japanese of course) and the beating is on. A running shot in the corner rocks Mentallo but he strikes away at the chest. Takeshita isn’t having that and hammers away but a running knee is countered into a dragon screw legwhip. A suplex drops Mentallo, though Takeshita’s knee is screwed up. It’s fine enough for a leg trap Tombstone and a top rope backsplash finishes Mentallo at 4:06.

Rating: C. It was a little strange to see Mentallo get in that much offense but at least Takeshita ran him over in the end. There was a nice little story added in with the whole Omega’s training partner thing and it boosted it above a regular squash. Takeshita vs. Omega in London wouldn’t stun me, and they’re taking some steps to get there.

The Dark Order is still mad at Hangman Page for abandoning them. Last week was their resurrection and the question is if you are Dark Order or not.

Video on Athena vs. Willow Nightingale.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

Athena’s Ring Of Honor Women’s Title isn’t on the line. Willow powers her down without much trouble to start, followed by a running forearm in the corner. Back up and Athena catches her in the ropes and DDTs the leg to take over. The beating continues until we take a break, but come back with Willow hitting a Pounce.

The spinebuster gets two but the Babe With The Powerbomb is broken up. Athena hits a gordbuster and an elbow is good for two. A backsplash misses for Willow and Athena his a standing moonsault for two more. Willow snaps off a Death Valley Driver for two more, only to get her knee taken out. Athena misses the spinning knee to the face and gets rolled up for the upset pin at 10:39.

Rating: B-. So that’s Athena’s big loss after the winning streak and likely sets up the rubber match at Death Before Dishonor. If that’s the case, why not have the tournament be for a title shot and take Athena out? Either way, having Nightingale be the big winner or a change is cool to see, though I really could have gone without Athena losing here, as it feels like something of a waste.

Dustin Rhodes/Keith Lee b. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker – Supernova to Parker

Taya Valkyrie b. Izzy Mcqueen – Curb stomp

Lance Archer b. Trent Beretta – Lariat

Konosuke Takeshita b. Mentallo – Top rope backsplash

Willow Nightingale b. Athena – Rollup

