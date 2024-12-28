Hall’s ROH TV Review 12.26.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: December 26, 2024

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City, New York

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re done with Final Battle and the big story in the main event is Athena is somehow still Women’s Champion, having beaten Billie Starkz for the second year in a row. That means Athena is going to need a fresh challenger, but it could be a long time before we see that person come around. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

AR Fox vs. Blake Christian

They don’t seem to be happy with each other to start and Fox hits a quick Stunner to send him outside. Naturally that means a dive but Christian is right back with a kick to the face and a missile dropkick for a knockdown. Fox is sent outside for a suicide dive but he comes back with a bouncing enziguri. A skinning of the cat into a dropkick hits Christian in the corner but he’s fine enough to send Fox outside.

Christian’s showboating takes too long though and Fox dives back in to hit a suicide dive (that was slick). Back in and Fox hits a Swanton for two before Christian’s Spanish Fly gets the same. Christian goes outside and grabs a chair, allowing Fox to take him out with a dive. The 450 gives Fox two so he grabs the chair, which is quickly taken away. A low blow into a running stomp finishes Fox at 9:14.

Rating: B-. The usual fun match between these two but at the same time, Christian doesn’t exactly show much that makes him stand out. He can do the moves and the dives, but there is no reason to care about him. Fox shows more personality and it’s easier to get behind him, even if this was just a match about cranking up the speed and doing a bunch of big spots. That’s a fine way to open a show, but it’s only glorified junk food wrestling.

Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson

EJ Nduka is here with Johnson. Serpentico grabs some headlocks to start and a rollup out of the corner gets two. A nice dropkick puts Serpentico down but he grabs a rollup for a fast two. Johnson isn’t having that and knocks him down, setting up a quick chinlock. Serpentico fights up but walks into a Death Valley Driver for another near fall. A shot to the face staggers Johnson and the referee checks on him, allowing Nduka to get in a chokeslam. A fisherman’s buster onto the knee finishes for Johnson at 5:35.

Rating: C. Johnson wins over a low level opponent and cheats to do so, which isn’t the most thrilling show. It still isn’t a good sign that Nduka barely ever wrestles, as you would think he should be able to be out there squashing someone. Johnson cheating to win is a fine followup to the team’s turn at Final Battle, but I’m only going to get so interested in something involving Serpentico.

Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for the gold.

Katsuyori Shibata/Tommy Billington vs. Premiere Athletes

Billington gets taken into the corner by Daivari to start but pops up to slam Nese. A top rope dropkick into a nipup brings Shibata in to start working on Nese’s arm. Back up and Nese knocks Billington to the floor before Billington dropkicks him out of the air back inside. Everything breaks down and Billington makes Daivari tap to a crossface but Mark Sterling has the referee. Daivari is up with a DDT into Nese’s 450 but Shibata comes in to clean house. Sterling is kicked off the apron, setting up Billington’s Swan Dive into Shibata’s PK to finish Daivari at 6:44.

Rating: C+. Words cannot describe how much interest I lose when the Athletes come out. They feel like they’re on every show, they never win anything and they do the exact same thing every time. Shibata and Billington were just facing each other in a random match at Final Battle and now they have to get their random tag team win over the jobbers of the show. It’s just a way to add more time to the show when it isn’t likely to lead to anything important, which is Ring Of Honor in a nutshell.

Toni Storm vs. Rebecca Scott

Scott tries a choke to start but Storm wins a battle of shoulders. The running hip attack misses for Storm but she’s right back with a spinning Irish Curse. Now the hip attack sets up the Storm Zero to finish Scott at 2:59. I’m enjoying the classic version of Storm while I can, as it feels like a matter of time before she is Timeless again to keep up the feud with Mariah May.

From Night Of The Grudges II on August 20, 2005.

Nigel McGuinness vs. Colt Cabana

This is a Soccer Riot match, which seems to be a street fight, with Cabana doing various things and then declaring them legal. They go into the crowd, where Cabana covers him with a bunch of chairs and the fans shout about how it’s legal. The fight up to the top of the building and Cabana kicks him down he steps for a big crash.

A clothesline sends McGuinness over the hockey boars and Cabana hammers him down against said boards. Some fans hold up chairs so Cabana can ram McGuinness into them over and over. McGuinness FINALLY gets in a shot of his own to take over and kicks away at the barricade. Back in and McGuinness hammers away but Cabana comes back with Shattered Dreams.

Cabana’s dive to the floor misses and they fight to the apron. That doesn’t last long as Cabana sends him back inside for a missile dropkick, only to get caught with a DDT for a breather. McGuinness sens him through a table at ringside for two on the floor but Cabana is back with an iron to the face for two. Back up and McGuinness tries the Rebound Lariat but Cabana hits his own lariat for the pin at 17:31.

Rating: B-. This was more or less a hardcore match and not really anything overly great. It wasn’t a bad match, but as usual there is no context or build to the match. Instead, we get a nearly twenty minute match which didn’t have anything to do with the rest of the show. I’m not sure what the point is in these things other than making people want to crack open the vault, though maybe that could be done in a four minute shortened version.

QT Marshall/Aaron Solo vs. Rocky Romero/???

Romero has a mystery partner in the form of…former Ring Of Honor World Champion Homicide. Before the match, Marshall points out how bad it is that the fans are changing words like HOMICIDE! Speaking of Homicide, he wrestles Marshall down to the mat to start and works on a front facelock. Back up and Homicide bites the ear so Romero comes in with a running hurricanrana. Solo sneaks in with a cheap shot though and an enziguri puts Romero down. The standing Sliced Bread gets Romero out of trouble and Homicide comes in to beat up Solo. Everything breaks down and Romero hits a suicide dive to send Marshall over the barricade. Homicide lariats Solo for the pin at 7:31.

Rating: C+. This felt like a nice surprise for the New York fans as Homicide is one of those people synonymous with the New York area. Bringing back someone like that is something you do not see very often and it made for a fun moment here. I can’t imagine Homicide is going to be a full time star around here again but for a one off, it was nice to have him back.

We look at Danhausen returning at Final Battle to help Atlantis Jr. to defeat Mansoor.

The MxM Collection swears vengeance on nepo baby Atlantis Jr. (son of lucha legend Atlantis and singer songwriter Atlantis Morrissette) and Danhausen.

MxM Collection vs. Kylon King/Dustin Waller

Mansoor isn’t happy to start and chops Waller into the corner. Some running corner clotheslines set up Madden’s hip attack but Mansoor gets taken own. King is dropped onto Mansoor for two but he goes up and over, allowing the tag to Madden. Everything breaks down and the Centerfold finishes King at 4:41.

Rating: C. This was just a squash after one half of the team lost at Final Battle, which isn’t exactly a necessary addition to this show. The Collection is about as over as they’re going to get and unless they randomly win the Tag Team Titles, I don’t see them getting much higher up the card. Therefore, it’s not likely to happen as they certainly aren’t as interesting as two guys who have little chemistry together but happen to be from Texas.

Chris Jericho accepts Anthony Bowens’ challenge for Rampage.

We look at the two Final Battle main events.

At the Final Battle media scrum, Athena promised to fire a minion this week.

Lexi Nair introduces Billie Starkz and Athena for the official expulsion. Athena points out the issues with Starkz but does not want the fans to boo her. She is wondering how to fix Starkz but for now, it is time to praise Lexi Nair. Then Athena fires Nair for a bad Final Battle entrance, not having the Penguin costume to her Two Face, and not handing her the microphone properly. Starkz isn’t sure what is going on but hugs Athena and leaves with her. So…..did they just set up the ring announcer to dethrone Athena? Because it looked like they just set up the ring announcer to dethrone Athena.

We look at Komander winning the TV Title and the ensuing celebration.

TV Title: Komander vs. Johnny TV

TV, with the MxM Collection, is challenging. Komander dodges a bunch to start and sends him into the corner for a running forearm. The Samoan drop into a standing moonsault gives TV two and we hit the chinlock. That’s switched into a dragon sleeper before TV kicks him out to the floor. A running flip dive through the ropes takes Komander out, only for him to avoid a slingshot elbow back inside.

Some kicks to the face set up a springboard hurricanrana for two on TV and a Canadian Destroyer gets the same. Some flipping neckbreakers give TV two more but Komander is back with a poisonrana driver. The Collection breaks up Cielito Lindo so Komander dives onto them instead. Back in and TV misses Starship Pain, setting up Cielito Lindo to retain the title at 9:29.

Rating: C+. Well, that certainly was a Komander match. He did the same stuff he always does, he didn’t do much of anything new, and it’s nothing that other stars can’t do better. The one thing he did do here though was win clean after overcoming some odds and that is a good sign for him. Komander is a perfectly acceptable high flier and having him win here was a nice start to his time as champion around these parts.

