Hall’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Review  

Saturday Night’s Main Event #37

Date: December 14, 2024

Location: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Ventura, Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

This show is back after more than 18 years and in this case, the card might be the biggest of all time with basically a pay per view quality show. There are two World Title matches and the inaugural Women’s United States Champion will be crowned. The show is also in prime time (well for a Saturday night) so this could be a big deal. Let’s get to it.

After a quick opening to this year’s show, we get a retro look at the show, with a bunch of clips from the 80s and 90s.

The opening video featured modern clips to classic commentary, which is quite the way to go. We even get the still shot of Cody Rhodes next to the logo.

Jesse Ventura joins Joe Tessitore (yes he has the feather boa and the snake skin jacket) and he isn’t impressed with Cody Rhodes.

If that’s not enough, Pat McAfee is back (as are the red, white and blue ropes).

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Zayn starts fast and hammers away in the corner before a clothesline sends him to the floor. The Arabian moonsault hits McIntyre and Zayn knocks him over the top again. A slingshot dive is pulled out of the air though and McIntyre tosses him over the announcers’ table. We take a break and come back with McIntyre tossing him by the neck but charging into a boot in the corner. The Helluva Kick is blocked though and a spinebuster into a sitout powerbomb gives McIntyre two. A super White Noise is countered into a sunset bomb to give Zayn two and they’re both down. Back up and the Claymore is blocked with Zayn hitting the Blue Thunder Bomb for two more. The threat of a Helluva Kick sends McIntyre outside but he comes back in to catch Zayn with the Claymore for the pin at 10:04.

Rating: B. They got going here and were having a hard hitting back and forth match, which shouldn’t be a surprise given who was in there. McIntyre seems to be on a revenge quest and that should make for an interesting story. If nothing else, McIntyre might cross paths with Roman Reigns sooner than later and that could be a rather different way to go.

Tito Santana, Rich Hering (worked backstage) and Jimmy Hart are all here.

Raw Women’s Title: Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

Sky is challenging and flips away from her to start. A running dropkick puts Morgan down and a flapjack does it again for two. Sky sends her outside for a springboard moonsault and we take an early break. Back with Sky hitting a dive to the floor, followed by a missile dropkick for two. Morgan is back with a Codebreaker for two of her own but Sky rolls some German suplexes for another near fall. Sky tries another springboard but slips, allowing Morgan to hit another Codebreaker for two. An enziguri staggers Morgan and Sky pulls her into a knee to the face for two more. Over The Moonsault hits raised knees though and Oblivion retains the title at 9:09.

Rating: C+. This could have been worse as they started to slip a bit near the middle but got it together well enough. It’s a bit weird to see Morgan beat Sky clean but it’s not the biggest stretch in the world. For now though, good enough match here, even if it’s weird to see a serious Women’s Title match on this show.

Post match Morgan (with a rather banged up nose) is cut off by Rhea Ripley for a big staredown.

Raw World Title: Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Gunther is defending. They start fast with Gunther going after Balor and then headbutting Priest. Balor rolls Gunther up to block a powerbomb attempt but gets punched out to the floor. Priest elbows Gunther out to the apron and then to the floor, with a big flip dive just barely clearing the ropes (Priest banged into them a bit) as we take an early break.

Back with Gunther booting both of them down and looking rather fired up. Priest is back up with chops and running elbows in the corner as McAfee randomly congratulates the Heisman Trophy winner, with Cole having to point out that people are talking about Saturday Night’s Main Event Something close to Old School hits Gunther and Priest’s lifting Downward Spiral gets two on Balor. Priest knocks Balor outside but gets choked by Gunther, only to power out.

The South Of Heaven connects but Balor is in with the standing reverse DDT. Balor dropkicks Priest into the corner, only for Gunther to break up the Coup de Grace. A Razor’s Edge out of the corner hits Gunther and the Coup de Grace makes it worse, with Priest having to make the save. Gunther rolls outside and Priest hits South Of Heaven, with Gunther making a save with a grab of the hair. The sleeper has Priest in trouble on the floor and a powerbomb onto the steps drops him again. Back in and Gunther dropkicks Balor into the powerbomb to retain at 11:18.

Rating: B. This got rolling by the end and Gunther gets a nice win to look like the monster that he can be. The last few seconds with Gunther powering Priest down and running over Balor made him look that much better. Heck of a fight here and Gunther is looking like his old self, which is nice to see.

Jesse Ventura is impressed with Liv Morgan.

Women’s US Title: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

For the inaugural title and Green has little pictures of herself attached to her gear (which has the half tights/half trunks for an old Zack Ryder look. Michin gets sent to the floor to start but cuts off a charge with a slap. Niven offers a distraction though and Green takes over again as we take a break.

Back with Michin hitting a tornado DDT for two but Green sends her outside. The big dive only hits Niven though, allowing Michin to flip dive off the apron. Eat Defeat drops Niven on the floor but Green kicks her in the face. Another Eat Defeat gives Michin two, with Green getting a boot on the rope. Back up and Niven offers a distraction, allowing Green to flip onto Michin for the Unprettier for the pin and the title at 8:08.

Rating: C. There were some rough parts in there (the Eat Defeat to Green didn’t work at all) but that was a monster reaction to Green finally winning a singles title. She has put in the work and gotten the fans behind her, which is quite the sign of respect. I’m not sure how Green is going to do as champion, but she got the important win here and she earned the spot.

Greg Valentine and Koko B. Ware are both here.

Jesse Ventura joins commentary and says that his snake skin used to be Damien.

We recap Kevin Owens challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title. Owens spent four years fighting the Bloodline but then Rhodes teamed with them. That doesn’t work with Owens, who thinks Rhodes turned his back on him. Now Owens has hurt Randy Orton and wants to do the same to Rhodes.

Smackdown World Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Rhodes is defending and has a bad ankle coming in. Owens drops to the floor to start as is his custom but Rhodes is right there after him. Back in and Rhodes sends him to the floor but comes up favoring his ankle, which has Ventura wondering how bright of an idea that really was. Owens is back up to knock him down and drops Rhodes onto the announcers’ table as we take a break. Back with Owens hitting a Swanton for two (Jesse: “GET ON THE LEG!”) but Rhodes snaps off the powerslam.

Rhodes stops to pose, with Jesse saying “feed off of them all you want, win the d*** match”, because he’s really good at commentary. The Disaster Kick gets two and they go outside, where Owens gets caught with an RKO onto the announcers’ table. Back in and the Cody Cutter gets two on Owens but Rhodes takes him up, only to get caught with the swinging superplex for two. And yes, Ventura thinks there was a slow count, as is tradition.

Back up and the referee gets bumped so Owens’s Stunner doesn’t get a count. Ventura is losing it on commentary over the lack of a referee as another comes down to count two. Another Cody Cutter hits the second referee So Owens grabs a chair, only to get caught with the Cody Cutter. Cross Rhodes onto the chair gets the three (with the original referee counting from the floor) to retain at 12:03.

Rating: B. This was a good main event to close the show and while there was only a sliver of a reason to believe that Owens was going to win the title, they did some nice stuff with the ref bumps to make you wonder where it was going. That being said, Ventura absolutely stole the show here and I can’t imagine people were expecting him to be THAT good. He’s a great example of someone who just gets wrestling (telling Cody to try and win the match is a perfectly logical point) and he was a lot more than just a special nostalgia act. Anyway, nice main event here, feeling like a solid house show finale.

Jesse says the pleasure was all his in a classy move to end the show.

Results

Drew McIntyre b. Sami Zayn – Claymore

Liv Morgan b. Iyo Sky – Oblivion

Gunther b. Damian Priest and Finn Balor – Powerbomb to Balor

Chelsea Green b. Michin – Unprettier

Cody Rhodes b. Kevin Owens – Cross Rhodes onto a chair

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.