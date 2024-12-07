Hall’s TNA Impact Review 12.5.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: December 5, 2024

Location: Crown Arena, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We are done with Turning Point and Nic Nemeth retained the World Title, again with the help of John Layfield. In addition, we are about two weeks away from Final Resolution, which is going to need a card set up in rather short order. That makes for some interesting options so let’s get to it.

We open with a long Turning Point recap.

Opening sequence.

Trent Seven vs. Kushida vs. Ace Austin vs. JDC vs. Leon Slater

For the X-Division Title shot at Final Resolution. Slater and Seven are left in the ring to start but Austin comes back in to dropkick Slater out to the floor. Austin’s big dive to the floor takes some people out but Seven kicks him out of the air back inside. Seven and JDC get together to take over on Slater until JDC rolls Seven up for two (it was a matter of time).

Austin hits a quick Art Of Finesse for two on Kushida but he pulls Austin into a cross armbreaker. Slater breaks that up with a top rope splash and then takes both of the out with a big dive tot he floor. Back in and Austin climbs onto JDC’s back to superplex Slater (that was cool) but Slater backdrops Austin to the floor. Kushida is back up with Back To The Future to pin Slater at 8:26.

Rating: B-. As has been the case for years, there is some easy value in having a bunch of people in a match going all over the place until one of them wins. Kushida is someone with enough of a track record to be an interesting challenge to Moose, even if I can’t imagine him winning the title. They had a nice way to get there though, with Austin looking good as well.

Tasha Steelz is ready to get rid of the thorn in her side that is Jordynne Grace.

PCO/Sami Callihan vs. Good Hands

On their way to the ring, the Good Hands mock the South Carolina fans and say Callihan is dirty, while PCO needs to understand that Halloween is over. Callihan chops Hotch into the corner and it’s off to PCO to knock him outside in a heap. Back in and a slingshot takes Callihan down and Skyler grabs a chinlock. That’s broken up rather quickly and PCO comes in to run both of them over. A double DDT drops the Hands and Callihan backdrops PCO onto both of them outside. Back in and assisted top rope Swanton (the old Quebecers’ Cannonball) finishes Hotch at 5:47.

Rating: C. Yeah what were you expecting here? This was designed to be PCO and Callihan as a monster team and they did what they were supposed to do. I’m not sure I can imagine them as a regular team but it’s not like either of them have anything better to do. That’s not a good sign when PCO has two titles but it’s not like the Digital Media Title means much.

Post match the lights go out and “23” appears on the screen.

Nic Nemeth is cut off by First Class, with Top Dolla saying he wants the World Title. Santino Marella comes in and the match is on for Final Resolution. And yes you are supposed to want to see this.

Tag Team Titles: The Hardys vs. The System

The Hardys are defending and Alisha Edwards is here with the System. Eddie headlocks Jeff to start and the Hardys are even more popular than usual in their home state. Matt comes in and takes over on Myers in the corner with the double stomping ensuing. Myers is back up with a chop block to Matt though and we take a break.

Back with Myers hammering away and working on Matt’s knee like a good villain should. The Roster Cut is countered into a Side Effect though and Matt gets a needed breather. That’s enough for Jeff to come back in and clean house, with an elbow drop getting two on Eddie. The Whisper In The Wind gets two more but the Twist Of Fate is broken up. The System Overload is broken up though and the Plot Twist gives the Hardys two. It’s time for a table, which is enough for Alisha to use the kendo stick for the DQ at 9:48.

Rating: B-. This felt like a way to set up a rematch with some kind of stipulation at Final Resolution, which isn’t the best sign when the Hardys and the System (plus ABC) just had a big stipulation match at Bound For Glory. Then again, the Hardys being put in a match in North Carolina makes sense. Throw in the heat the System will get from these fans and this was a good setup.

Post match the System beats up the Hardys, with Jeff being put through Matt through the table.

Spitfire is a bit annoyed at each other but they’re ready for Ash/Heather By Elegance.

Here is Santino Marella (to quite the reception) to announce the Hardys vs. the System at Final Resolution in a tables match.

PCO and Sami Callihan want to know what 23 is and accuse Hammerstone and Jake Something of being behind it. That’s not true, but a match seems likely.

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace

They grapple to start with Grace taking her over off a headlock takeover. We see Rosemary watching from the rafters as Grace grabs a rather delayed suplex for two. Steelz slips out of a superplex attempt though and hits a Cheeky Nandos kick as we take a break. Back with Steelz throwing her into the corner but the Blackout is blocked.

Grace sends her flying and hits the Vertebreaker for a quick two. Steelz catches her in the corner and gets two off Sliced Bread. A cutter is blocked and Grace grabs a Regal Roll for two more. Cue Alisha Edwards for a distraction though, allowing Steelz to grab a rollup with feet on the ropes for the pin at 11:11.

Rating: C+. This was a way to set Steelz up for her future title shot as Grace’s downward slide continues. Odds are that is on her way out of the promotion as WWE seems like a likely destination for her, but it isn’t like she has anything else to do around here. She has completely dominated the division for so long that she almost has to move on, just for some fresh challengers. Steelz has been at the top of the division before, but Slamovich is going to be a bit different for her.

Post match the beatdown is on but Masha Slamovich makes the save.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Final Resolution rundown, including a four way between Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin for the World Title shot at Genesis.

Northern Armory/Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin/Eric Young/Jonathan Gresham/Mike Santana

Joe Hendry is on commentary. It’s a brawl to start with everyone heading to the floor, with more referees having to settle things down. We officially start with Gresham grabbing an Octopus on Alexander before it’s off to Maclin for an Irish Curse on Williams. Alexander offers a quick distraction though, allowing Kazarian to get in his springboard legdrop to cut Maclin off.

We take a break and come back with Young coming in to clean house but Icarus gets in a shot so Alexander can take over. Young is sent outside for a big group beatdown and Kazarian gets two off a suplex. A double clothesline gives Young a breather and it’s Santana coming in to clean house.

Alexander saves Icarus from Spin The Block as everything breaks down. Gresham snaps off a bunch of armdrags but a triple kick in the corner drops him, with Maclin having to make the save. We hit the parade of strikes to the face until Alexander piledrives Gresham for two. Kazarian sneaks in a trophy shot to Gresham and Alexander steals the pin at 15:16.

Rating: B-. Nice, longer match here with Alexander getting a bit of momentum before next week’s #1 contenders match. That’s a simple way to go and Kazarian is still around with the guaranteed title shot, so there are some options for how things can go through Genesis. It still needs to be the guy who wasn’t even in the match, but there is a chance that ship has already sailed.

Results

Kushida b. Trent Seven, Ace Austin, JDC and Leon Slater – Back To The Future to Slater

PCO/Sami Callihan b. Good Hands – Assisted top rope Swanton to Hotch

The Hardys b. The System via DQ when Alisha Edwards interfered

Tasha Steelz b. Jordynne Grace – Rollup with feet on the ropes

Northern Armory/Josh Alexander b. Eric Young/Steve Maclin/Jonathan Gresham/Mike Santana – Trophy shot to Young

