Hall’s TNA Impact Review 7.18.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: July 18, 2024

Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

It’s the last show before Slammiversary and the card is mostly set. As you might expect, the big story is the World Title match, but we also have the return of the Hardys. Not only are they back, but they are getting a shot against the System for the Tag Team Titles. That sounds shenanigansy so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Kushida/Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Dempsey and Miguel fight over wrist control to start until Dempsey takes him into the corner for some right hands from Borne. A slam puts Miguel down again and it’s off to Heights, who gets wristlocked by Kushida. Heights is fine enough to grab a fireman’s carry drop and Dempsey comes in for a backbreaker. Kushida handspring elbows his way to freedom though and it’s off to Wentz to clean house.

Everything breaks down and a triple dropkick puts Dempsey on the floor. The good guys hit a big triple flip dive, setting up a Hoverboard Lock on Heights. Dempsey puts Kushida in one to break that up but the Crew gets caught in triple stereo submissions. Those are broken up as well, leaving Dempsey to get triple kicked in the corner. Cue Jonathan Gresham to draw Kushida to the back though and it’s a series of suplexes, including Dempsey bridging butterfly suplex to Wentz, for the win at 9:40.

Rating: B. They let all six guys go nuts here and that’s what it should have been. The good thing is that this should set up the proper six man blowoff with the full Rascalz fighting against the Crew, likely at Slammiversary. It’s the way this story seems set to go and if this was any indication, we should be in for a heck of a blowoff.

Post break the Rascalz sit down in a circle and, after establishing that Wes Lee isn’t a hologram, seem to agree to unite to face the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Alisha Edwards vs. Xia Brookside

Masha Slamovich is here with Edwards, who works on a wristlock to start. A backstabber out of the corner rocks Brookside and a powerslam puts her down again. Brookside fights up and grabs a Russian legsweep for two. A crossbody gives Brookside two but she gets knocked outside. Slamovich goes after Brookside but cue Spitfire to cut her off. That lets Brookside hit the Brookside Bomb for the pin at 5:36.

Rating: C. This was more about the stuff on the floor at the end as a means to boost up the Knockouts Tag Team Title match at Slammiversary. Edwards dominated most of the match but it is nice to see Brookside getting a win. I don’t know if it means anything or leads anywhere, but I’ll take it over another loss.

Mike Santana doesn’t like JDC interfering with him last week and revenge is promised.

Mike Bailey attacked Mustafa Ali earlier today.

Here is Bailey to call out Ali for a fight right now. Ali pops up on screen and says Bailey has to run the Secret Service Gauntlet for a shot at him tonight.

Mike Bailey vs. Secret Service

Bailey kicks two of them down for wins in about thirty seconds before knocking the third to the floor. The big dive connects for Bailey and we take a break. Back with Bailey having beaten the fourth member so here is Campaign Singh to say Bailey has to beat him too. Some trash talk allows one of the agents to jump Bailey from behind, allowing Singh to come in with a Rock Bottom for two. A backbreaker puts Bailey down again but he’s right back with the Tornado Kick into the Ultimate Weapon for the pin at 7:48.

Rating: C. This was barely a match as Bailey ran through the first four and then only had to beat up Singh for the win. Having a villain through obstacles in front of his opponent is wrestling 101 and this was a nice way to make Bailey look good going into the title match. I can’t imagine we get anything serious between Ali and Bailey tonight and that’s ok with three days before the title match.

Post match some riot squad guards come in and one of them is Ali, who jumps Bailey and has the referee count an unofficial pin.

Post break Ali says the match with Bailey is off because he just beat him. Santino Marella comes in to say of course the match is still on. Either that or Ali is fired.

Tag Team Titles: The System vs. Hardys

The Hardys are challenging. Matt shoves Myers down to start and hands it off to Jeff to clean house. Poetry In Motion connects and the champs are sent outside fast. We settle down to Edwards taking Jeff into the champs’ corner so the beating can commence. Matt jawbreaks his way out of trouble and hits the Side Effect. Myers is back with a spear for two as we take a break.

Back with Matt fighting out of a chinlock but getting pulled back down. A neckbreaker puts Edwards down but Myers is back up to cut off a tag attempt. Matt finally manages a Side Effect and the tag brings in Jeff to clean house. The Whisper In The Wind gets two on Myers and Matt adds the Twist of Fate. Jeff loads up the Swanton but JDC runs in for the DQ at 12:42.

Rating: C+. Pretty run of the mill match here with a screwy finish, which they almost had to have to protect the titles as well as the Hardys. While I fully expect the Hardys to win the titles at some point in this run, they didn’t need to do it here. Throw in Jeff’s legal issues with the upcoming Canadian dates and changing the titles here wouldn’t have made much sense.

Post break the System jumps Matt, leaving JDC to wrap a chair around Jeff’s neck and send it into the post. Jeff is stretchered out, continuing his incredible streak of bad luck just before this company goes to Canada.

JDC vs. Mike Santana

We come back from a break with this (scheduled match) starting fast. Santana goes right after him to start and the fight heads outside with Santana hammering away. We cut to the back, where Rebecca Hardy has been attacked as well, saying JDC did it. Back in the ring and JDC sends Santana shoulder first into the post and then sends him into the buckle.

We hit the chinlock but Santana fights up rather quickly, only to get kneed out to the floor. A big chair shot misses for JDC and they’re both down. They both beat the clock back in and slug it out as Santana seems to be busted open. A quick Death Valley Driver gives Santana two but Spin The Block misses. JDC’s Air Raid Crash gets two and a super Falcon Arrow gets the same. JDC goes for a chair but gets posted, allowing Santana to hit him with the chair for the DQ at 8:24.

Rating: C. I was expecting this to end with a DQ but not the way they went about it. Instead I was waiting for Matt to run in and jump JDC, but points for letting Santana have the spotlight for a change. Santana’s nice run in TNA is still working, though I could go for him getting a nice pin on his own sooner than later.

Post match Santana lays him out with Spin The Block.

Jordynne Grace is ready for Ash By Elegance and still can’t believe she was in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Then she went to NXT and the crazy times in wrestling continued. Ash screwed that up though and now it’s time for the consequences.

Ash’s personal concierge promises to have everything ready for Slammiversary but Rosemary stalks behind him.

Here is Santino Marella or the six way World Title match contract signing. Cue Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Joe Hendry, but no Nic Nemeth. Instead we get a video from Nemeth, saying he has a partially torn labrum but is going to fight at Slammiversary anyway. Back in the arena and most of them sign without saying anything, though Kazarian wants to look at things more closely.

Moose doesn’t want to sign either but here is First Class of all people to interrupt. They’re the real main event of Slammiversary and Francis respects everyone in the ring, save or Hendry. They can thank him for the house at Slammiversary after he and PCO have the real main event. Cue PCO to brawl with Francis, leaving everyone else to fight. Alexander hits Moose in the face and Hendry gives him the Standing Ovation through the table. Hendry signs as well and we’re ready for Sunday. This was about what you would have expected, though the PCO/Francis addition was a nice touch.

A video on the World Title match takes us out.

Results

No Quarter Catch Crew b. Kushida/Rascalz – Bridging butterfly suplex to Wentz

Xia Brookside b. Alisha Edwards – Brookside Bomb

Mike Bailey b. Secret Service – Ultimate Weapon to Singh

Hardys b. The System via DQ when JDC interfered

JDC b. Mike Santana via DQ when Santana used a chair

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.