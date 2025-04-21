Hall’s WWE Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Review  

Wrestlemania XLI Night Two

Date: April 20, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett

Star Spangled Banner: Ava Max

And then it was Sunday. Last night was already eventful enough and now we have another show with all kinds of stuff taking place. In this case, the biggest story will be John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes in an attempt to win his record setting seventeenth World Title. That should be enough to carry things but of course there is a lot more. Let’s get to it.

The opening video is a recap of last night and a preview of tonight’s show. Simple and to the point here.

Here is Stephanie McMahon to get things going. The last time Wrestlemania was in Las Vegas, she was 16 years old. Now they’re back here and her middle daughter is 16 years old. That’s because WWE is family and welcome to Wrestlemania.

Raw Women’s Title: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shea Ripley

Sky is defending and Belair has a double dutch team during her entrance. Ripley on the other hand gets an absolute eruption as she’s certainly the crowd favorite. After the Big Match Intros, they start fast with Sky firing off some shots to the face and a hurricanrana. Ripley breaks that up so Belair wrestles her to the mat. Belair hammers away in the corner until Sky pulls her down by the braid.

Back up and Ripley gets clotheslined to the floor as Belair takes over on Sky. Ripley pulls Belair tot he floor, where Sky’s hurricanrana is pulled out of the air. Sky gets double swung into the barricade but comes right back in with a dive. The Prism Trap is broken up though with Belair trying the KOD on Ripley. That’s broken up and they hit stereo faceplants to leave everyone down. They go up top for a reverse Tower Of Doom, with Sky being belly to back superplexed onto her face.

Belair runs Sky over again and everyone is down again. A 450 hits Sky for two but Ripley grabs a Riptide for two. Ripley takes Sky up top for a super Riptide but Sky armdrags her way out. Over The Moonsault hits raised knees though and Belair hits the KOD for two with Ripley making the save. Belair and Ripley go up top with Belair being knocked to the floor. Sky’s super poisonrana is countered with a faceplant onto the post but Belair is back with the KOD. Ripley slips out and lands on her feet but gets caught with the hair whip. Now the KOD can connect but Sky comes in with Over The Moonsault to pin Belair and retain at 14:27.

Rating: A-. I got way into this as they were laying in the offense and had me wondering where it was going. You had a match where all three could have come out with the title and that’s a great situation to be in. Sky is getting into that top tier of active stars in the women’s division and she has earned that spot. This is the kind of win that can help her a lot and she could still have a singles match with either of the two. Or you have the Ripley vs. Belair option as well, which would be quite good in its own right.

We recap Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. As usual, McIntyre blames someone else for all of his troubles and Priest is tired of it. They’ve been fighting for a good while now and it’s time for a street fight.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Street fight and Priest is played to the ring by the guitarist from Slayer. The fight starts fast and they go to the floor, where McIntyre plants him on the ramp. It’s time for the weapons but McIntyre takes too long, allowing Priest to get in a few shots. Some steps to the face and back put Priest back down, allowing McIntyre to take a selfie with his brother’s phone. Two tables are set up at ringside but Priest is back up to cut McIntyre off again.

McIntyre knocks him back to the floor for the big flip dive and a big pose. Back in and Priest throws a chair at McIntyre’s head (and it comes in at a bad angle which could have gone much worse) but the Claymore connects for two. McIntyre hammers him down with the chair and wraps it around Priest’s head. Another Claymore is cut off with a chokeslam for two and now it’s Priest’s turn to chair him down.

The table is set up in the corner but a super White Noise is broken up. Instead it’s a Razor’s Edge through the table for two and they need a breather. McIntyre counters another chokeslam into a Futureshock onto the steps for two and they’re both down again. Priest tries Old School and gets shoved off the top through the two tables at ringside for the big crash. Back in and a Claymore into the chair in the corner finishes Priest at 13:56.

Rating: B+. I got more into this one than I expected to as they beat the fire out of each other. That’s one of the perks of having a match like this, as the two of them are big enough to be able to hammer on each other until one of them couldn’t get up. The ending spot was great too and while Priest didn’t feel like he was a major threat, he was a good hurdle for McIntyre to overcome on the way to something bigger.

We recap the Intercontinental Title four way. Bron Breakker has been dealing with the Judgment Day, who are fighting over the team’s future. Penta wants the title as well so Breakker is defending against all three of them.

Intercontinental Title: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

Breakker is defending and Dominik has a Rey Mysterio mask on for his entrance in a nice trolling moment. Breakker charges at Mysterio to start but can’t hit a Super Spear. Instead Penta sends Balor and Mysterio to the floor for a big flip dive. Breakker dives over both of them to take out Penta in a huge crash. Back in and Breakker hits the gorilla press powerslam on Balor and the Super Spear gets two on Mysterio with Balor making the save.

Penta is back up with the slingshot dropkick to Balor and Mysterio in the corner. Breakker is back up with a double German suplex but the spear hits the post. Judgment Day fights back but Breakker is right there with a super Frankensteiner to Balor. Back up and Mysterio goes after Balor but can’t hit the 619. Instead Balor stomps on Mysterio but gets caught in the Penta Driver for two.

That leaves us with Breakker vs. Penta, which the fans certainly like. Balor breaks that up and Penta gets in a Canadian Destroyer, only for Carlito to make the save. Breakker is back up to spear Carlito through the announcers’ table, followed by another spear to Penta back inside. Balor is there to cut Breakker off though and the Coup de Grace connects, only for Mysterio to hit a frog splash to pin Balor at 10:34.

Rating: B. That’s the right ending and there is nothing wrong with having it go this way. The big story here is that Mysterio wins a title and after everything that he has done over the last few years, that is the right thing to do. Mysterio getting to hold the title over Balor is going to be great and Breakker can move up to something else on the card. I’m not sure where this leaves Penta, but this was the correct way to go and I’m wanting to see where it goes.

Mysterio goes nuts celebrating and even runs back down the ramp to get in the ring and celebrate again.

We get a video on Randy Orton’s Wrestlemania history as this is his 20th Wrestlemania (which is not a 20th anniversary). He was supposed to face Kevin Owens but Owens is out with a neck injury so it’s mystery opponent time.

Randy Orton vs. ???

Orton (in a tribute to his original trunks) makes the open challenge and it’s….TNA World Champion Joe Hendry for a pretty awesome surprise. Hendry gets the big entrance and the fans are WAY into him, as you knew was coming. An early RKO attempt is countered into a rollup and Orton is surprised. Back up and Orton hammers away but Hendry is back up with some shots of his own. Hendry grabs the fall away slam and gets to do his pose…and that’s enough for the RKO to finish for Orton at 3:09.

Rating: C. To be clear: this wasn’t a squash, this wasn’t Hendry being buried and this wasn’t bad. Hendry is indeed the reigning TNA World Champion. He’s also nowhere near the star Orton is and was little more than a warm body here. There are very, very, very few wrestlers who are bigger stars than Orton in history and Hendry losing to him at Wrestlemania in a short match is not some death sentence. The fact that Hendry got this spot and got to do that entrance on this stage is what matters and it went perfectly fine.

Post match Orton shows him some respect and then lays him out with another RKO. Orton even mocks Hendry’s pose and gets a nice reaction.

We recap Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles. Paul is the celebrity and Styles is the traditional wrestler so they don’t like each other. This feels like the “here’s a match where Paul can look good against someone who has nothing else to do”.

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

As usual we get a special Paul entrance as he livestreams his entrance, which is quite the visual. Paul backs him into the corner to start but gets knocked out to the apron. Styles hits a dropkick for an early one, with the kickout sending Styles into a camera. Paul gets tied in the ring skirt for a beating and a shot to the face leaves him down on the floor for a needed breather.

Back up and Styles sends him into the barricade, only to get sent into the post for a needed breather. That’s not enough for Paul as he dives onto Styles to take him out again. Apparently learning on the job, Paul ties Styles up in the ring skirt and hammers away, setting up a frog splash for two as we seem to be watching the match from a drone camera, which is such a change of pace from the standard way WWE has been shot forever.

The overbomb (powerbomb into a faceplant) gets two and Paul does some Hogan posing. The big boot into the legdrop gets two on Styles and the slow beating continues. Styles fights back and hits a brainbuster for two but Paul hits him with a Regal Roll. A Lionsault gives Paul two and a Buckshot Lariat gets the same.

The torture rack spinning powerbomb gives Styles two and they’re both down. The springboard 450 hits raised knees though and Paul hits the Styles Clash (not very well). Styles does the real thing….and one of Paul’s goons comes out with the brass knuckles. Cue Karrion Kross to cut that off and tries to hand them to Styles, who decks Kross instead. The Phenomenal Forearm misses though and Paul hits the big right hand. The Paulverizer finishes Styles at 17:43.

Rating: B-. They were running with an anchor here as there was pretty much no way around this being Paul’s match to win. There never was much of a story coming into this one and it felt like a way to make Paul look good. Styles is perfectly skilled at doing that and the match wasn’t bad, but it was pretty cold and that is going to overcome just about anything they do in the ring.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria/???

Morgan and Rodriguez are defending and since Bayley is injured, Valkyria has a mystery partner in the form of….fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch. Yep that tracks and Morgan is terrified with some great facial expressions. Valkyria starts fast with Morgan, who brings in Rodriguez for the power instead. That’s fine with Valkyria who fights back but gets kicked out of the air to slow her down.

Morgan comes in for the Eddie Dance and Three Amigos and hands it back to Rodriguez. Valkyria fights up but Morgan is right there to cut Lynch off. Glaring ensues as Valkyria fights back and brings Lynch in to pick up the pace. Lynch cleans house and fires off the Bexploder but Rodriguez breaks up the Disarm-Her. Oblivion gets two with Valkyria making the save and taking Rodriguez outside. Back in and the Manhandle Slam finishes Morgan for the titles at 8:48.

Rating: C+. Lynch was one of the most logical choices the second Bayley was attacked and there was no way you could have her lose if she was making her big comeback here. That’s a good way to bring her back as she does have a history with Valkyria (in NXT) and Lynch is still a huge star. I’m not sure how much sense it makes for Valkyria to be a double champion, but we’ll have to see how long that lasts.

Here is Steve Austin, on his ATV, which he crashes into the barricade and seemingly knocks a fan over. After checking on her, Austin announces the attendance of 63,226 but that doesn’t feel right. Therefore, it’s time for a recount and he goes fan by fan up until about 19. The two night attendance is 124,693 and beer is consumed. Austin goes over to check on the woman he crashed into again (as is someone who appears to be WWE President Nick Khan, which can’t be good).

We recap John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Rhodes is the family friendly champion and the new face of WWE. Cena then won the title shot at Elimination Chamber and then turned full evil to become Rock’s corporate star. Rock hasn’t been seen since and the two of them have traded some very personal barbs at each other.

Smackdown World Title: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Cena is challenging and comes to the ring with a simple JOHN CENA graphic and black shirt for a great touch. Rhodes has some motorcycles for his entrance (without riding one himself) and his family is in the crowd. After the Big Match Intros we’re ready to go, with Rhodes grabbing a headlock. That’s broken up and Cena slugs away, including a big boot of all things to put Rhodes down.

Cena knees him in the head and takes him outside as the beating continues. Back in and a running clothesline drops Rhodes again, setting up the chinlock. A side slam puts Rhodes down again and a middle rope ax handle makes it worse. Rhodes fights back but charges into a boot in the corner, allowing Cena to hit the tornado DDT. Cena initiates the finishing sequence (in slow motion) and gets poked in the eye, allowing Rhodes to hit a powerslam.

The Cody Cutter connects for two but Cena is right back with an AA for two. Cena catches him going up top for a super AA and now Cena is getting worried. The top rope Fameasser is countered into a sitout powerbomb and the top rope Cody Cutter gets two more. Cena is right back with another AA into the STF, with Cena pulling him back to the ring a few times. The referee gets bumped off the escape though and Cena pulls the turnbuckle pad off. Two rams into the buckle sets up a fourth AA for two as the referee is back in there.

With both of them down, cue Travis Scott (because this needs to be a thing), taking his sweet time getting to the ring. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes but Scott pulls the referee out. That brings Scott into the ring for the showdown and Rhodes takes him out, leaving Cena load up a belt shot. Rhodes blocks it and teases hitting Cena with the belt but stops. That’s enough for Cena to kick him low and hit him with the belt (Cole: “John Cena has absolutely no problem being a bad guy.”) for the pin and the title at 25:02.

Rating: B-. They had to do it. Otherwise, Cena’s turn would have felt like a huge waste of time and there wouldn’t have been much of a point. At the same time, Rhodes had a heck of a run with the title and is still the biggest star in the company. Cena gets the record and Ric Flair has something new to complain about so this was the right way to go. Cena holding the title until the end of the year and teasing retiring with the title for Rhodes to win it back in December could be rather interesting. Not a great match as Cena was going rather slowly (understandable) and it sets up a bunch of options.

Cena and Scott celebrate and Rock is nowhere to be seen to end the show.

Results

Iyo Sky b. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair – Over The Moonsault to Belair

Drew McIntyre b. Damian Priest – Claymore into a chair

Dominik Mysterio b. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta – Frog splash to Balor

Randy Orton b. Joe Hendry – RKO

Logan Paul b. AJ Styles – Paulverizer

Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch b. Raquel Rodriguez/Liv Morgan – Manhandle Slam to Morgan

John Cena b. Cody Rhodes – Belt shot

